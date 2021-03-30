Apple’s WWDC 2021 Is Happening on June 7 as an Online-Only Event

While many are still expecting Apple to hold a small event this spring to release new iPads and other gadgets, it seems Apple is already looking forward to WWDC 2021, which has just been announced as an online-only event beginning on June 7.

With the rollout of covid-19 vaccines still in its early stages, the decision to stick with a virtual format like Apple did for WWDC 20 last year seems rather prudent, though even without an in-person audience, it seems like Apple still has a lot planned for its annual developer conference.

WWDC 2021 will start on June 7 and run through June 11, with Apple vice president Susan Prescott saying “We are working to make WWDC21 our biggest and best yet, and are excited to offer Apple developers new tools to support them as they create apps that change the way we live, work, and play.”

WWDC has traditionally been Apple’s core event for debuting new software, and this year we’re expecting Apple to shed light on iOS 15 and macOS 12 in addition to updates for the rest of Apple’s OSes including iPadOS, watch OS, tvOS, and more.

Similar to last year, attendance is free as long as you sign up for a developer account, and attending will give people access to additional events like coding sessions, Apple’s State of the Union address, and other resources for engineers and developers. For more info on specific WWDC sessions, Apple is planning to update the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer site with additional info.

In 2020, Apple devoted a large portion of its WWDC keynote to discussing the company’s big move to Apple-designed silicon, so we’re also expecting to hear more about how that transition is going one year later along with other potential updates about second-gen M-series chips coming later this year.

Apple: RIP HomePod. Long Live the HomePod Mini Apple is reportedly discontinuing its original HomePod smart speaker as the company pivots focus to the HomePod mini, its smaller and more affordable baby brother. Read more

And because Apple likes to save a couple of surprises for WWDC, there’s a chance Apple could drop some hints or teases about its rumoured AR glasses and headset or maybe even a new HomePod, as the original (RIP) was announced way back at WWDC 2017. However, if you’re secretly hoping for Apple to reveal anything about its autonomous car plans, don’t be surprised if you’re disappointed as most projections estimate that an Apple Car is still several years out at best.

Either way, with WWDC 2021 scheduled for June 7, we should know a whole lot more in a little over two months, so stay tuned for more updates then.