Apple Really Could Be Offering a 1TB iPhone 13

We’re still a good six months or so away from the iPhone 13, but that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill from being in full force. One of the biggest is that one of the devices could get a 1TB option, and it’s just been reported yet again.

The 1TB iPhone 13 option was first theorised by renowned leaker Jon Prosser. You can watch his video on it here.

That rumour has now been backed up by an alleged supply chain check courtesy of analysts at Wedbush.

A 1TB iPhone 13, in this economy?

According to the analysts, the checks seem to suggest that the iPhone 13 will include a 1TB option. Comparatively, the most amount of storage the iPhone 12 offers is 512GB.

Suffice to say, this is a big deal if true. At the moment only a few iPad Pros have gotten 1TB, and with good reason.

If you cast your minds back to 2018 you may or may not remember that Samsung already tried a 1TB phone. The Samsung Galaxy S10+ (before the ‘Ultra’ naming convention was added) had this monster amount of storage.

The problem was that it made the device prohibitively expensive. Here in Australia it cost a whopping $2,399 and it seems that not many units were sold.

While we don’t have sales figures, Samsung hasn’t gone over 512GB, even in its top shelf flagships, ever since. That certainly paints a picture.

We don’t know much else about storage at the present time, but it’s probably safe to assume a 1TB iPhone 13 will probably be restricted to the Pro devices, maybe even just the Pro Max.

The good news is that there are already a lot of leaks of rumours about the iPhone 13 — including a theory that it might not actually be called that.

Disclosure: the author owns shares in Apple.