Kogan is Having a Massive Apple Sale, From iPhones To Macbooks

Kogan is currently running a massive Easter sale, including some huge discounts on Apple products covering iPhones, iPads and Macbooks.
If you’re someone who needs the latest version of technology, you can even snag a deal on the latest iteration of Apple’s smart phone, the iPhone 12, including its variants the Pro, Pro Max and Mini.
You can check out all of the Apple deals below:
Apple AirPods deals
- Apple AirPods Pro – $315 (down from $399)
- Apple AirPods 2 – $215 (down from $249)
Apple iPhone deals
- iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) – $1,269 (down from $1,739)
- iPhone 12 (64GB) – $1,269 (down from $1,349)
- iPhone 12 (128GB) – $1,379 (down from $1,429)
- iPhone 12 (256GB) – $1,499 (down from $1,599)
- iPhone 12 Pro (512GB) – $2,099 (down from $2,219)
- iPhone 12 Pro Max (256GB) – $1,949 (down from $2,019)
- iPhone 12 Pro Max (512GB) – $2,199 (down from $2,369)
- iPhone 12 Mini (64GB) – $1,099 (down from $1,199)
- iPhone 12 Mini (128GB) – $1,199 (down from $1,279)
- iPhone 12 Mini (256GB) – $1,399 (down from $1,449)
- iPhone SE 2020 (64GB) – $649 (down from $749)
- iPhone XR (64GB) – $799 (down from $1,039)
Apple iPad deals
- iPad Pro 11″ (256GB, Cellular) – $1,199 (down from $1,669)
- iPad Pro 11″ 2018 Version (512GB, Cellular) – $1,399
- iPad Pro 11″ 2018 Version (1TB, Cellular) – $1,699
- iPad Pro 12.9″ 2018 Version (512GB, Cellular) – $1,699
- iPad Pro 12.9″ 2018 Version (1TB, Cellular) – $1,899
Apple Macbook deals
- 13″ MacBook Pro 2019 MV9A2 (2.4GHz i5, 512GB) – $1,959 (down from $2,999)
- 13″ MacBook Pro MV962 (2.4GHz i5, 256GB) – $1,799 (down from $2,699)
- 13″ MacBook Pro MV972 (2.4GHz i5, 512GB) – $1,959 (down from $2,999)
- 13″ MacBook Pro MV992 (2.4GHz i5, 256GB) – $1,799 (down from $2,699)
- 16″ MacBook Pro MVVL2 (2.6 GHz i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB) – $3,329 (down from $3,799)
- 16″ MacBook Pro MVVM2 (2.3 GHz i9, 16GB RAM, 1TB) – $3,829 (down from $4,399)
Other Apple deals
- iMac 27″ 5K Retina 2019 MRR02X (3.1GHz i5, 8GB RAM, 1TB) – $2,399 (down from $3,099)
At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.