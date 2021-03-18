Everything You Need to Know About the Amazon Echo Show 10

Over the past decade, Amazon has firmly established itself as one of the leading brands when it comes to smart home devices. If you’re someone who needs to have the newest piece of tech the moment it drops, or you’re looking to replace an out-dated model, Amazon has unveiled its latest smart home device, the Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen).

This new iteration of the Echo Show is an improvement on previous models. It has a bigger screen, a better camera, better processors and better speakers, along with some fancy new features.

The Echo Show 10 is set to be released on March 30, and is currently available for pre-order. Here’s everything you need to know about it before you pick one up, along with a few other sweet Amazon smart home deals that are currently running.

What’s new in the Amazon Echo Show 10?

The Echo Show 10 comes with an adaptive 10.1″ HD display, along with a 13MP camera with a 110° field-of-view. If you’re on a video call the device is also designed to turn and follow you around the room, keeping you centred at all times.

It also comes with in-built security measures, such as a kill switch that will disconnect the device’s microphone and camera with a simple press, along with an easy slide camera shutter.

As it’s an Amazon device, it comes pre-programmed with the virtual assistant Alexa, giving you voice control of any compatible smart home devices along with access to services such as Netflix, Spotify and Prime Video.

Looking under the hood, it runs on a MediaTek 8183 processor, combined with the Amazon AZ1 Neural Edge processor. In terms of sound quality, the Show 10 uses a 2.1 system, and comes equipped with two 1.0” tweeters along with a 3.0” woofer.

The Echo Show 10 is priced at $399 and is currently available here.

Are there any Amazon smart home devices on sale?

Yes! In fact, there’s quite a few. If you’re keen an Echo Show, but can’t commit to the price of the Show 10, the Show 5 is now only $69. That’s almost half off its usual $129 price tag.

There’s also a few decent discount across Amazon’s range of smart home device. The Echo Dot (4th Gen) is currently selling for $59, down from $79. The Echo Dot (4th Gen) with clock function is now $79, saving you $20 from its usual RRP of $99.

If you’re looking for something meatier, the Amazon Echo (4th Gen) has had its price slashed from $149 down to $119. The Echo Studio, Amazon’s take on the smart speaker, is now $279, down from $329.

The price of the Fire TV Stick Lite and Echo Dot (3rd Gen) have both been reduced to $49 and $39, respectively. However, if you want to save even more, Amazon are also running a $79 bundle deal for the third generation Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick Lite. You’ll save $39 compared to if you bought them separately at full price.