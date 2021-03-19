The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Amaysim Is Doing a 50GB Recharge for Just $10

Matt Hopkins

Matt Hopkins

Published 2 hours ago: March 19, 2021 at 1:22 pm
Amaysim Is Doing a 50GB Recharge for Just $10
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

If you’re after a good amount of mobile data for less than the cost of a pint, Amaysim’s latest prepaid deal is sure to tickle your fancy.

Normally $30, the telco has knocked the price down to $10 for your first recharge and added a hefty 20GB for the first three recharges, making it 50GB. After that, the data goes back to 30GB.

Along with plenty of data, the prepaid deal also comes with unlimited talk and text, including 13 and 18 numbers, as well as international calls to 28 countries. Each recharge lasts 28 days and will automatically top-up for $30 when needed. Amaysim runs on the 4G Optus network, so coverage shouldn’t be an issue.

READ MORE
Kogan’s NBN 250, 1000 Plans Just Got Real Cheap

The deal runs until the 31st of March, so if you’re keen, make sure you get in before then. Being prepaid, there are no lock-in contracts to worry about, either. If you need more reassurance, WhistleOut named it the best plan with international calls and the best heavy use prepaid plan for March 2021.

You can see how it compares to similar plans, both prepaid and postpaid, below.

If you’re comfortable with hitting a postpaid plan, Circles.Life’s current promo is the cheaper overall option for 50GB per month. Otherwise, Amaysim holds up pretty well in that list.

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Matt Hopkins

Matt Hopkins

Matt Hopkins is a writer who specialises in entertainment, tech & gaming.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.