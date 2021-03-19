Amaysim Is Doing a 50GB Recharge for Just $10

If you’re after a good amount of mobile data for less than the cost of a pint, Amaysim’s latest prepaid deal is sure to tickle your fancy.

Normally $30, the telco has knocked the price down to $10 for your first recharge and added a hefty 20GB for the first three recharges, making it 50GB. After that, the data goes back to 30GB.

Along with plenty of data, the prepaid deal also comes with unlimited talk and text, including 13 and 18 numbers, as well as international calls to 28 countries. Each recharge lasts 28 days and will automatically top-up for $30 when needed. Amaysim runs on the 4G Optus network, so coverage shouldn’t be an issue.

The deal runs until the 31st of March, so if you’re keen, make sure you get in before then. Being prepaid, there are no lock-in contracts to worry about, either. If you need more reassurance, WhistleOut named it the best plan with international calls and the best heavy use prepaid plan for March 2021.

You can see how it compares to similar plans, both prepaid and postpaid, below.

If you’re comfortable with hitting a postpaid plan, Circles.Life’s current promo is the cheaper overall option for 50GB per month. Otherwise, Amaysim holds up pretty well in that list.