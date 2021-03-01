All the Nerdy Things You Like Didn’t Win the Golden Globes Last Night

Well, that wasn’t particularly surprising, but it was slightly disappointing. Genre entertainment lost out big time at the virtual 2021 Golden Globe Awards. Critical darlings like The Crown, The Queen’s Gambit, and Nomadland won big over the few nerdy nominations such as The Mandalorian, Lovecraft Country, and Palm Springs, but there are still a few things worth noting.

Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman posthumously won Best Actor in a dramatic movie for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and The X-Files’ Gillian Anderson won Best Supporting Actress in a limited series for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in The Crown. Pixar’s Soul became the studio’s umpteenth Best Animated Feature win, this time over the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ film Wolfwalkers. Perhaps most notably, Chloé Zhao won Best Movie and Best Director for Nomadland, which is just another encouraging sign for her work helming Marvel’s upcoming Eternals movie.

Here’s the full list of winners (and losers).

Television

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

Schitt’s Creek

The Great

Ted Lasso

Best Television Series Drama

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Jason Sudekis, Ted Lasso

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston, Your Honour

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega, Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Film

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Motion Picture, Drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

Another Round, Denmark

La Llorona, Guatamala/France

The Life Ahead, Italy

Minari , USA

Two of Us, France/USA

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher, Mank

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7

“IO SI (Seen),” The Life Ahead

“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami

“Tigers & Tweed,” The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden, The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best Motion Picture, Animated

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Riz Ahmed, The Sound of Metal

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden, The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best Director, Motion Picture

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Original Score

The Midnight Sky

Tenet

News of the World

Mank

Soul