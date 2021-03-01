The News Of Tomorrow, Today

All the Nerdy Things You Like Didn’t Win the Golden Globes Last Night

Rob Bricken

Published 3 hours ago: March 2, 2021 at 2:45 am -
Filed to:10th aacta international awards
2021 golden globe awards25th satellite awardsactorsamanda seyfriedamerica daisy edgar jonesandra dayanthony hopkinsanya tayloranya taylor joyarchos tv portable video player pvpbill murraybillie holiday vanessa kirbybob odenkirkborat sagdiyevbrendan gleesonbryan cranstoncareycate blanchettchadwick bosemanchloe zhaochristopher hamptoncomeycuococynthia nixondaniel levydavid copperfield andy sambergdavid fincherdonald sutherlandelle fanningemilyemma bestentertainersentertainment cultureethan hawkeeugene levyeve emma corrinfennellfight for youflorian zellerfrances mcdormandgary oldmanhamilton dev patelhelena bonham carterhillbilly elegy olivia colmanhugh grantio9jack fincherjames cordenjane levyjared letojason batemanjason sudekisjeff danielsjim parsonsjodie comerjodie fosterjohn boyegajulia garnerkate hudsonlaura linneyleslie odomlin manuel mirandama raineymankmank aaron sorkinmank helena zengelmank reginamank tahar rahimmanuel mirandamargaret thatchermaria bakalovamark ruffalomatthew rhysmichelle pfeiffernicholas houltnicole kidmanozark annie murphyozark sarah paulsonperry masonramy youssefratched gillian andersonriz ahmedrosamund pikesacha baron cohensaul al pacinoschittshira haasted lasso don cheadlethe golden globesviola davis
All the Nerdy Things You Like Didn’t Win the Golden Globes Last Night
You made Baby Yoda sad. (Image: Disney)
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Well, that wasn’t particularly surprising, but it was slightly disappointing. Genre entertainment lost out big time at the virtual 2021 Golden Globe Awards. Critical darlings like The Crown, The Queen’s Gambit, and Nomadland won big over the few nerdy nominations such as The Mandalorian, Lovecraft Country, and Palm Springs, but there are still a few things worth noting.

Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman posthumously won Best Actor in a dramatic movie for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and The X-Files’ Gillian Anderson won Best Supporting Actress in a limited series for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in The Crown. Pixar’s Soul became the studio’s umpteenth Best Animated Feature win, this time over the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ film Wolfwalkers. Perhaps most notably, Chloé Zhao won Best Movie and Best Director for Nomadland, which is just another encouraging sign for her work helming Marvel’s upcoming Eternals movie.

Palm Springs Is an Excellent Time Loop Romance Fuelled by Adorable Awkwardness

Palm Springs Is an Excellent Time Loop Romance Fuelled by Adorable Awkwardness

Take excellent new film debuting on Hulu Saturday. Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti star as two strangers who find themselves stuck reliving a mutual acquaintance’s Palm Springs wedding day over and over again while also, maybe, falling in love.

Read more

Here’s the full list of winners (and losers).

Television

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

  • Emily in Paris
  • The Flight Attendant
  • Schitt’s Creek
  • The Great
  • Ted Lasso

Best Television Series Drama

  • The Crown

  • Lovecraft Country

  • The Mandalorian

  • Ozark

  • Ratched

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Normal People
  • The Queen’s Gambit
  • Small Axe
  • The Undoing
  • Unorthodox

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

  • Jason Sudekis, Ted Lasso
  • Don Cheadle, Black Monday
  • Nicholas Hoult, The Great
  • Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
  • Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

  • Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
  • Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
  • Elle Fanning, The Great
  • Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
  • Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
The Flight Attendant’s Take on Mind Palaces Is the Series’ Surprising Strength

The Flight Attendant’s Take on Mind Palaces Is the Series’ Surprising Strength

In The Flight Attendant, a barely functional alcoholic with a history of profound trauma finds herself suddenly placed smack dab in the middle of both an FBI investigation and a murder mystery after she wakes up one morning in a hotel — only to find the man she’d hooked up...

Read more

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

  • Jason Bateman, Ozark
  • Josh O’Connor, The Crown
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Al Pacino, Hunters
  • Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

  • Olivia Colman, The Crown

  • Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

  • Emma Corrin, The Crown

  • Laura Linney, Ozark

  • Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Bryan Cranston, Your Honour

  • Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

  • Hugh Grant, The Undoing

  • Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True

  • Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
  • Shira Haas, Unorthodox
  • Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
  • Julia Garner, Ozark
  • Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
  • Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
  • Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • John Boyega, Small Axe
  • Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
  • Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
  • Jim Parsons, Hollywood
  • Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
All the Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Horror Films to Look Forward to in 2021

All the Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Horror Films to Look Forward to in 2021

You are not experiencing déjà vu. A huge percentage of films from our 2020 movie preview are once again here on our 2021 preview. But the good news is, there’s still a lot of great stuff to look forward to.

Read more

Film

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

  • Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

  • Hamilton

  • Music

  • Palm Springs

  • The Prom

Best Motion Picture, Drama

  • The Father

  • Mank

  • Nomadland

  • Promising Young Woman

  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

  • Another Round, Denmark

  • La Llorona, Guatamala/France

  • The Life Ahead, Italy

  • Minari, USA

  • Two of Us, France/USA

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

  • Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
  • Jack Fincher, Mank
  • Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father
  • Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Eternals Will Have an Endgame Feel With Help From Chloe Zhao’s Love of Manga

Eternals Will Have an Endgame Feel With Help From Chloe Zhao’s Love of Manga

When the world emerges from the pain and suffering of covid-19, there’s so much to look forward to, especially at the movies. For example, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be kicking up once again with the cosmic adventure Eternals from director Chloé Zhao. The film is currently scheduled for release...

Read more

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

  • “Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah
  • “Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • “IO SI (Seen),” The Life Ahead
  • “Speak Now,” One Night in Miami
  • “Tigers & Tweed,” The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

  • Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

  • Jared Leto, The Little Things

  • Bill Murray, On the Rocks

  • Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

  • Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

  • Olivia Colman, The Father

  • Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

  • Amanda Seyfried, Mank

  • Helena Zengel, News of the World

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

  • James Corden, The Prom

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

  • Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

  • Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best Motion Picture, Animated

  • The Croods: A New Age

  • Onward

  • Over the Moon

  • Soul

  • Wolfwalkers

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

  • Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Riz Ahmed, The Sound of Metal
  • Anthony Hopkins, The Father
  • Gary Oldman, Mank
  • Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

  • Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
  • Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
  • Frances McDormand, Nomadland
  • Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

  • Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

  • Kate Hudson, Music

  • Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

  • Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot

  • Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

  • James Corden, The Prom

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

  • Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

  • Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best Director, Motion Picture

  • David Fincher, Mank

  • Regina King, One Night in Miami

  • Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

  • Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

  • Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Original Score

  • The Midnight Sky

  • Tenet

  • News of the World

  • Mank

  • Soul

Soul Feels Like Pixar’s First Black Movie Made With White People in Mind

Soul Feels Like Pixar’s First Black Movie Made With White People in Mind

In Pixar’s Soul, a music teacher with a burning passion for jazz suddenly dies. The event puts him on a path in the afterlife that makes him realise how he never lived with much passion during his time on Earth, and how hard he’s willing to fight for another chance.

Read more

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.