All the Best Tech Deals for Afterpay Day 2021

We’ve all had plenty of time to rest since the holiday period did a number on our wallets, but the first big sale of 2021 has arrived. Afterpay Day is a massive shopping event where you’ll be able to snag huge savings across a wide range of brands and products, including Samsung, Dyson and Razer. These sales run from Thursday March 18 until Sunday March 21.
With over 1,000 retailers participating in this event, there are a lot of sales going on – more than any one person can really handle. To help you out, we’ve sorted through them all and rounded up the best tech deals that are currently available.
Catch Afterpay Day deals
- The major online retailer will be offering 10% off its best selling products.
Dyson Afterpay Day deals
- Save $200 on the Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum and receive a Complete Cleaning Kit (valued at $89) along with a pre-filter or extension hose.
- Save $200 on the Dyson V11 Outsize Pro and receive a Complete Cleaning Kit (valued at $89) along with a pre-filter or extension hose.
- Save $200 on the V11 Complete Pro and receive a Complete Cleaning Kit (valued at $89) along with a pre-filter or extension hose.
- Save $200 on the V7 Motorhead Origin and receive a pre-filter or extension hose.
- $250 off the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link Purifier
- Receive two Bonus Gifts with select Dyson Aiwrap hair styler products. The gifts you can choose from include a Dyson Airwrap Travel Pouch, along with a selection of brushes.
- Receive a bonus a gift when you purchase a Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
- Supersonic Hair Dryer (Iron/Fuchsia) – receive a $50 gift card with purchase
- Supersonic Hair Dryer (Black/Nickel) – receive a $50 gift card with purchase
- 15% off Dyson gift sets, which includes the Supersonic hair dryer and the Dyson Airwrap styler.
Inalto Afterpay Day deals
- IWC34B Wine Chiller – now $369 (down from $449)
- IWC46 Wine Chiller – now $399 (down from $252)
- Freestanding Dishwasher (60cm) – now $349 (down from $399)
Lovehoney Afterpay Day deals
- The popular online adult store and sex toy retailer is offering up to 70% off storewide.
Microsoft Afterpay Day deals
- Save up to 15% on select Surface Laptop Go devices.
- Receive a free accessory with select Surface devices, starting from $999.
Razer Afterpay Day deals
- Basilisk X HyperSpeed Mouse – now $79 (down from $109)
- Basilisk Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $199 (down from $249)
- BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset – now $239 (down from $299)
- BlackShark V2 Headset – now $129 (down from $149)
- Cynosa V2 Chroma RGB Keyboard – now $89 (down from $99)
- DeathAdder V2 Gaming Mouse – now $89 (down from $129)
- DeathAdder V2 Pro Gaming Mouse – now $179 (down from $199)
- Kraken Gaming Headset (Classic Black) – now $129 (down from $159)
- Kraken X Gaming Headset – now $79 (down from $89)
- Ornata V2 Gaming Keyboard– now $129 (down from $169)
- Viper Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $199 (down from $249)
Samsung Afterpay Day deals
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0″ WiFi (32GB) – now $189 (down from $229)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 WiFi (32GB) – now $299 (down from $377)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 WiFi (64GB) – now $349 (down from $429)
Wild Secrets Afterpay Day deals
- Online adult store Wild Secret is offering up to 60% off.