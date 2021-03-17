All the Best Tech Deals for Afterpay Day 2021

We’ve all had plenty of time to rest since the holiday period did a number on our wallets, but the first big sale of 2021 has arrived. Afterpay Day is a massive shopping event where you’ll be able to snag huge savings across a wide range of brands and products, including Samsung, Dyson and Razer. These sales run from Thursday March 18 until Sunday March 21.

With over 1,000 retailers participating in this event, there are a lot of sales going on – more than any one person can really handle. To help you out, we’ve sorted through them all and rounded up the best tech deals that are currently available.

Catch Afterpay Day deals

The major online retailer will be offering 10% off its best selling products.

Dyson Afterpay Day deals

Inalto Afterpay Day deals

Lovehoney Afterpay Day deals

The popular online adult store and sex toy retailer is offering up to 70% off storewide.

Microsoft Afterpay Day deals

Razer Afterpay Day deals

Samsung Afterpay Day deals

Wild Secrets Afterpay Day deals

Online adult store Wild Secret is offering up to 60% off.