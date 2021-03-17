All the Best Tech Deals for Afterpay Day 2021

The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Published 31 mins ago: March 18, 2021 at 8:00 am
afterpay day
afterpay day 2021dysonrazersamsung
Image: iStock/dashek
We’ve all had plenty of time to rest since the holiday period did a number on our wallets, but the first big sale of 2021 has arrived. Afterpay Day is a massive shopping event where you’ll be able to snag huge savings across a wide range of brands and products, including Samsung, Dyson and Razer. These sales run from Thursday March 18 until Sunday March 21.

With over 1,000 retailers participating in this event, there are a lot of sales going on – more than any one person can really handle. To help you out, we’ve sorted through them all and rounded up the best tech deals that are currently available.

Catch Afterpay Day deals

Dyson Afterpay Day deals

Inalto Afterpay Day deals

Lovehoney Afterpay Day deals

Microsoft Afterpay Day deals

Razer Afterpay Day deals

Samsung Afterpay Day deals

Wild Secrets Afterpay Day deals

