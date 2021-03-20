A True-Crime Podcast Bleeds Into Real Life in Horror Short Meet Jimmy

Our pals at Short of the Week highlighted this little chiller from David-Jan Bronsgeest — which he admits owes a debt to The Ring, among others — and noted that it’s already on track for a feature expansion. Once you watch it and Meet Jimmy, as the title suggests…you’ll see why. Listen at your own risk!

The popularity of true-crime podcasts is at an all-time high right now, and it makes a certain macabre sense to introduce a supernatural element into the binge-listen process. Serial killers in horror movies are fond of tapping into any means necessary to get to their prey — think Freddy Krueger and dreams, in another Bronsgeest influence: A Nightmare on Elm Street. A leap from the podcast streams into reality feels like a 2021 thing to do. And the laundromat setting just makes it even creepier, doesn’t it?

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.