A ThunderCats Movie Is Roaring Forward From the Director of Godzilla vs Kong

Germain Lussier

Published 1 hour ago: March 30, 2021 at 9:46 am -
Thundercats (Image: Rankin Bass)
“ThunderCats Ho?” More like ThunderCats go!

Deadline reports that director Adam Wingard is set to co-write and direct a live-action/animated hybrid based on the classic 1980s cartoon series, Thundercats. His latest film, Godzilla vs. Kong, will be out later this week.

This story is developing…

