A ThunderCats Movie Is Roaring Forward From the Director of Godzilla vs Kong
Thundercats (Image: Rankin Bass)
“ThunderCats Ho?” More like ThunderCats go!
Deadline reports that director Adam Wingard is set to co-write and direct a live-action/animated hybrid based on the classic 1980s cartoon series, Thundercats. His latest film, Godzilla vs. Kong, will be out later this week.
This story is developing…
