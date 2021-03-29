A ThunderCats Movie Is Roaring Forward From the Director of Godzilla vs Kong

“ThunderCats Ho?” More like ThunderCats go!

Deadline reports that director Adam Wingard is set to co-write and direct a live-action/animated hybrid based on the classic 1980s cartoon series, Thundercats. His latest film, Godzilla vs. Kong, will be out later this week.

This story is developing…