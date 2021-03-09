A Three-Row Land Rover Defender Is Coming For 2023

Automotive News Europe reports that a third Defender model has been confirmed. Called the Defender 130, it’s coming to market in the next 18 months. The model has the North American market in its sights.

Jaguar Land Rover COO Adrian Mardell said he hopes that this model will boost sales outside of the European market. Sales of the Defender have been off to a good start, with the model being the fourth best-selling vehicle for the brand last year.

“The Defender 130 will hit a sweet spot in North America, China, and also the Middle East, which we’re not yet touching.”

2020 Defender 110 (Image: Land Rover)

In the past, Defender naming has indicated the length of the respective model’s wheelbase. With the model’s reintroduction last year, that’s no longer the case. The Defender 110 has a wheelbase that’s 119 inches long for instance. This new naming convention will continue with the Defender 130. Despite its name, it will ride on the same 119-inch long wheelbase as the Defender 110. But its overall length will be increased to 201 inches to accommodate the third-row seat. That would put it in the same league as other three-row luxury SUVs like the Mercedes GLS, BMW X7 and Lincoln Navigator.

There is no word yet on engines and pricing. But the engines are expected to be the same as those in the Defender 90 and 110 models. That means the same four- and six-cylinder engines, though I’d hope that the base four-cylinder wouldn’t be used in something that’s supposed to carry eight people and their cargo. The recently introduced supercharged V8 would make a good engine for the 130.

Plans for the introduction of the Defender 130 have been known for a while, with the model being leaked during a presentation in 2019. With the 130 finally confirmed, the Defender family is finally complete with the coupe, five-door and three-row models offering something for everyone.