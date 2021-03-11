The News Of Tomorrow, Today

A Doctor Who Alum Is Coming to Doom Patrol as DC’s Madame Rouge

Germain Lussier

Published 15 hours ago: March 11, 2021 at 12:30 pm -
Filed to:comics
dc comicsdc universedoomdoom patrolentertainment culturehboio9madame rougemary wardwellmichelle gomeznetflixsabrinateen titanstelevision seriestitans
A Doctor Who Alum Is Coming to Doom Patrol as DC’s Madame Rouge
Actress Michelle Gomez has been cast as Madame Rouge in Doom Patrol. She's seen here on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. (Photo: Netflix)
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

A fan favourite DC villain is coming to the third season of Doom Patrol: cunning master of disguise Madame Rouge. And she’ll be played by a fan favourite actor: the great Michelle Gomez.

Gomez is best known for her recent work on the hit HBO Max series The Flight Attendant as well as her ongoing dual role as Mary Wardwell and Madam Satan on Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Oh, and she was on some show called *checks notes* Doctor Who, too.

She’ll arrive on Doom Patrol just in time to be a part of the show when it’s exclusively streaming on HBO Max (Binge in Australia), now that DC Universe has begun to phase out original programming.

Madame Rouge was first introduced in Doom Patrol #86 back in 1964, and has since appeared in all number of DC stories. However, to modern fans, the character is probably best known as the villain on the Teen Titans animated series. According to Variety, this version of Rouge is “a complicated and electrifying eccentric who arrives at Doom Manor with a very specific mission, if only she could remember it.” Sounds like she’s not going to be herself right off the bat.

Doctor Who’s Michelle Gomez On ‘The End Of An Era’ For Missy

Doctor Who’s Michelle Gomez On ‘The End Of An Era’ For Missy

For nearly three years Michelle Gomez has delighted and horrified Doctor Who fans as Missy, the latest maniacal incarnation of the Master. But ahead of her return to the series in this weekend’s episode, we sat down to speak with her about how it might herald the final bow for...

Read more

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.