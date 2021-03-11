A Doctor Who Alum Is Coming to Doom Patrol as DC’s Madame Rouge

A fan favourite DC villain is coming to the third season of Doom Patrol: cunning master of disguise Madame Rouge. And she’ll be played by a fan favourite actor: the great Michelle Gomez.

Gomez is best known for her recent work on the hit HBO Max series The Flight Attendant as well as her ongoing dual role as Mary Wardwell and Madam Satan on Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Oh, and she was on some show called *checks notes* Doctor Who, too.

She’ll arrive on Doom Patrol just in time to be a part of the show when it’s exclusively streaming on HBO Max (Binge in Australia), now that DC Universe has begun to phase out original programming.

Madame Rouge was first introduced in Doom Patrol #86 back in 1964, and has since appeared in all number of DC stories. However, to modern fans, the character is probably best known as the villain on the Teen Titans animated series. According to Variety, this version of Rouge is “a complicated and electrifying eccentric who arrives at Doom Manor with a very specific mission, if only she could remember it.” Sounds like she’s not going to be herself right off the bat.