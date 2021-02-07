Yes, Optus NBN is Down For Some Customers

If you’re an Optus customer and having trouble with NBN services today, you’re not alone. According to customers across social media, several Optus services are not working. And is website is down.

Optus Customers across Australia have reported their NBN being down since the early hours of Monday morning.

Down Detector has been showing problems with the ISP over the last few hours, with outage reports growing exponentially since 5am AEDT.

According to the site, 70 per cent of the reported issues are regarding home internet services.

The most reported sites are in various areas of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Canberra.

At the time of writing Optus hadn’t made a dedicated announcement about the outage. However, it has been responding to customers on social media.

“…we’re aware of an issue impacting NBN services for some of our NSW customers, fault ref: 23516156. Our tech teams are investigating and working to restore services as quickly as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused during this time,” a representative said on Twitter.

The Optus website is also down at the present time. The homepage is currently redirecting to ‘http://www.optus.com.au/maintenance.html’.

“Hang tight. We’re making things better,” the Optus website reads.

“From time to time we need to upgrade our website to keep bringing you better experiences. We’re working on that right now. Please come back soon and everything should be back to normal.”

According to the website customers can still pay bills, recharge their prepaid services and find answers to questions via Yes Crowd.

Gizmodo Australia has reached out to Optus for clarification on the outage and an ETA on when services can be expected to be restored.

This story is developing…