Where to Buy an Xbox Series X and Series S in Australia Today [Updated]

Getting your hands on the latest generation of gaming consoles has been a lot easier said than done. Re-orders for Sony’s PlayStation 5 exist for all of 60 seconds, and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are no different.

We’ll be updating this article as restock becomes available from various Australian retailers. It’s pretty likely that this new stock will disappear as quickly as it appeared, so be sure to act fast.

Where to buy an Xbox Series X/S in Australia?

Amazon Australia

Update 22/02: Amazon briefly had stock of the Xbox Series X but they’ve quickly sold out. It looks like they’re still sold out of the Series S as well.

Big W

It looks like Big W is currently sold out of both versions of Xbox’s new consoles..

Target

Target doesn’t seem to have stock of either the Series X or Series S, but notes that another round of pre-orders will be available after November 10, 2020.

Microsoft Store

The Microsoft Store is currently sold out of the Xbox Series X, but it does have stock of the Series S. How long that stock will last is unknown, so act quickly.

The Gamesmen

There’s no word on when local Sydney store The Gamesmen will receive new shipments of Xbox console stock. You’re best to keep your eye on The Gamesmen website and their social media pages.

JB Hi-Fi

Unfortunately, JB Hi-Fi is currently sold out of the either Xbox consoles and won’t be taking any further orders from customers at the present moment.

Although this hasn’t been publicly advertised some people have reported being able to go to their local store to pick up the consoles in person.

EB Games

It doesn’t look like EB Games currently has stock of either the Xbox Series X or the Series S.

Harvey Norman

It seems that both the Xbox Series X and Series S are currently unavailable from Harvey Norman.

The Good Guys

Australian electronics retailer The Good Guys don’t have stock of either version of the new Xbox consoles, but you are able to register your interest for when new stock does become available.

This article has been updated with additional information.