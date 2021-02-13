The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Wonder Girl Didn’t Get Picked Up at The CW Because We Can’t Have Nice Things

Courtney Enlow

Published 19 mins ago: February 14, 2021 at 5:00 am -
Filed to:creative works
dc comics charactersdraftwonder girlentertainment culturefictional charactershippolytahuman interestio9the cwwonder girlwonder womanwonder woman in other media
Wonder Girl Didn’t Get Picked Up at The CW Because We Can’t Have Nice Things
Consider our wrath unleashed. (Image: Joëlle Jones/DC Comics)

Well, what would have (should have) been DC’s first Latina superhero to headline her own show, is no more. The CW has decided not to move forward with Wonder Girl. Dailyn Rodriguez, who wrote the pilot, broke the news/our hearts on social media Friday.

DC’s Brand New Wonder Woman Is Getting Her Own CW Show as Wonder Girl

DC’s Brand New Wonder Woman Is Getting Her Own CW Show as Wonder Girl

Welcome to the DC-CWverse, Yara Flor.

Read more

Rodriguez wrote on Twitter, “So some sad news. For all of those asking, Wonder Girl is not getting picked up at the CW. I was very proud of the script I wrote. Wish I could’ve shared the world I created, but unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be. Thanks for everyone’s enthusiasm. It meant a lot to me.”

The show would have told the origin story of Yara Flor, a dreamer and daughter of an Amazon and a Brazilian Water God who emigrated to America, as she becomes Wonder Girl, and the one-day successor to the mantle of Wonder Woman.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.