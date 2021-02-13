Wolverine Armours Up, Frankenstein Shambles, and More of the Shiniest Toys of the Week

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, Gizmodo’s regular round-up of the latest and greatest in shiny bits of articulated plastic. This week: Sentinel’s Fighting Armour line enters the world of the X-Men, Hasbro unleashes even more Power Rangers figures, and a Universal Monsters icon shuffles their way into NECA’s toyline. Check it out!

Image: Sentinel

Sentinel Marvel Comics Fighting Armour Wolverine Figure

Sentinel’s line of “Fighting Armours” — aka ‘But what if we just turned everyone in Marvel Comics into Iron Man?’ — has blessed us with some pretty nifty takes on Marvel icons so far. But maybe the best we’ve seen is the hybridisation of StarkTech armour plating with the classic yellow/blue Wolverine costume. As well as alternate posing hands the Fighting Armour Wolverine, which clocks in at about 6.5″ tall, also comes with a set of alternate “claws out” fists for when you really need to be the most extra Iron Man around. Preorders are open for a June release in Japan, where Wolvie will set you back just over $US100 ($129). [Sentinel]

Image: Mattel

Hot Wheels Masters of the Universe Character Cars Five-Pack

Why Masters of the Universe wasn’t one of the first series of Hot Wheels character cars released remains a mystery as both brands represent two of Mattel’s most popular toy lines of all time. Better mysteriously late than never we’ve now got 1:64-scale, four-wheeled versions of He-Man, Skeletor, Teela, Beast Man, and Man-At-Arms. If you don’t have the patience to hunt them all down individually in stores (or are responsibly keeping your shopping trips to a minimum) you can get all five in this $US25 ($32) set currently available for pre-order from BigBadToyStore with an expected March delivery date.

Image: Hasbro, Other Image: Hasbro, Other Image: Hasbro, Other Image: Hasbro, Other

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Wave 9

As part of a “Fan Friday” livestream discussing the arrival of the next iteration of the long-running franchise, Dino Fury, Hasbro also revealed the next set of figures for its 6″ scaled Power Rangers Lightning Collection. The next wave of figures, due out this summer for $US20 ($26) apiece, rounds out the SPD and In Space teams with the arrival of Green and Black Rangers, Bridge Carson and Carlos Vallerte, respectively, while continuing to flesh out a new Ranger team in the form of Lost Galaxy’s Blue Ranger, Kai Chen.

Rounding out the wave is a peculiar, monstrous choice: one of Lord Zedd and Rita Repulsa’s avian Tenga Warriors from Mighty Morphin’s back half. Each ranger comes with weapon accessories and an alternate unmasked head, while the Tenga Warrior comes with alternate wings for different posing, an effects blast piece, and… the egg it hatched from? Creepy!

Image: Neca

Neca Universal Monsters Ultimate Frankenstein’s Monster Black & White Figure

Universal’s Dark Universe — the studio’s answer to the Marvel Cinematic Universe but featuring classic movie monsters like Frankenstein, the Invisible Man, and the Phantom of the Opera — stumbled out of the gate and never made it past The Mummy. That’s unfortunate, because these are some iconic baddies, and we’ll happily take Neca’s new Universal Monsters line as a consolation prize. The first figure is a seven-inch homage to Boris Karloff’s portrayal of Frankenstein’s monster, which turns 90 this year. For $US30 ($39) you also get three swappable heads, six interchangeable hands, and other accessories, with availability expected in late June or early July.