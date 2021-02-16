Twin Peaks Day is Coming

My log has something to tell you. Twin Peaks day is nearly here and this is what you need to know about it.

What is Twin Peaks day?

Twin Peaks Day falls on February 24 – a day fans of the cult TV show sometimes celebrate with screenings and posts on social media.

The towns of Noqualmie and North bend, where a lot of exterior shots were filmed, officially declared February 24 as Twin Peaks Day back in 2018.

But why February 24? This is the day that Agent Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) first arrived in the town to investigate the murder of Laura Palmer.

“Diane, 11:30 AM, February 24th. Entering The Town Of Twin Peaks,” Cooper said into his iconic tape recorder.

While we never met Diane in the original series run, she was finally revealed in the 2017 follow up series, Twin Peaks: The Return, and was played by Laura Dern.

To celebrate Twin Peaks days last year, Kyle MacLachlan took to TikTok to recreate his first scene. In the post he rides a stationary bike against a hand painted backdrop. It’s awesome.

MacLachlan also encouraged other users to do duets with the post for funsies.

@kyle_maclachlan Diane, it’s 11:30 am, February 24th. Entering the town of TwinPeaks…and TikTok.Tag me in your duets today and I’ll share some of my favorites ????☕️???? ♬ original sound – Kyle MacLachlan

Are we getting more seasons?

Last year David Lynch said that a fourth season of Twin Peaks was unlikely.

Regardless, some fans theorised that season four might be in the works after David Lynch teased an upcoming announcement.

“Not today, but tomorrow, I will have an announcement to make. Should be going up to 69 degrees Fahrenheit this afternoon, around 21 Celsius, and it looks like we’re gonna have clouds all along the way. Everyone have a great day,” Lynch said on YouTube.

As it turns out, Lynch announced that he would be continuing his daily weather reports on YouTube, which he began during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Originally the director was planning on announcing taking a break from his weather videos, but was touched by the kindness of his viewers.

“It’s February 1, 2021, and it’s a Monday. This is a day I was going to announce that I was going to take a break from doing the weather report and picking the number of the day. But then I read the comments yesterday and it hit me once again what a great group you all are, who subscribe or visit the David Lynch Theater,” Lynch said.

“So thoughtful and so kind you are, and I’m so thankful there are people like you in this world. So we’re gonna continue on and I wish no matter what the weather is, I wish for all of you blue skies and golden sunshine internally, all along the way. Everyone, have a great day.”

While we may never see another season of Twin Peaks, we can still get on board with Twin Peaks Day.

We’re recommend celebrating with a damn fine cup of coffee, some cherry pie and watching Twin Peaks all over again on Stan.