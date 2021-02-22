The News Of Tomorrow, Today

WandaVision’s Catchy New Agatha Song Is a Vintage Bop

Germain Lussier

Published 4 hours ago: February 23, 2021 at 5:50 am -
Filed to:agatha
agatha harknessbreaking the fourth wallcreative worksentertainment culturefictional charactershuman interestio9kathryn hahnmarvel comics charactersmockumentariesrobert lopezscarlet witchthe fourth wallvision
WandaVision’s Catchy New Agatha Song Is a Vintage Bop
Who, me? (Photo: Marvel Studios)
Facebook may have decided that you shouldn’t see the news, but we think you deserve to be in the know with Gizmodo Australia’s reporting. To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

If you haven’t seen the latest episode of WandaVision yet, you might want to click away. Heck, even if you have seen it you might want to be careful. If you don’t, a certain song is about to be stuck in your head for the rest of the day.

The seventh episode of WandaVision, “Breaking the Fourth Wall,” ended with one of the series’ most game-changing, but also semi-expected, reveals to date: Agnes, the quirky next door neighbour played by Kathryn Hahn, has been controlling things the entire time. And, in fact, she’s not “Agnes,” she’s Agatha Harkness, a Marvel comic book character who was once Wanda’s mentor.

Within the context of this show, the news was conveyed by the Munsters-inspired theme song “It Was Agatha All Along,” written by Kristen Andersen-Lopez and Robert Lopez. That’s now online all on its own and, well, as the kids say…it’s a bop.

Exactly what Agatha’s endgame (pun intended) is in controlling Wanda, Vision, the Hex, all of it, we’ll likely found out soon enough. And with any luck, it’ll be accompanied by more Lopez earworms.

For more speculation and back story on Agatha, check out this link as well as our episode recap below. WandaVision continues Friday on Disney+ with its penultimate episode.

WandaVision Just Gave Us 2 Very Different Origin Stories

WandaVision Just Gave Us 2 Very Different Origin Stories

Just as WandaVision’s stakes have grown — both literally and metaphorically — the show’s begun answering of some its most mysterious questions with revelations that have only made it that much more difficult to parse what the show’s building to. “Breaking the Fourth Wall,” WandaVision’s seventh episode, lives up to...

Read more

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.