How WandaVision Could Connect To Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness

WandaVision is going from strength to strength, with the latest episode featuring a surprise worthy of the MCU’s biggest blockbusters. It brings up intriguing questions about the future of Wanda Maximoff, as well as how she’ll end joining the squad in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Given the strange timey-wimey shenanigans of WandaVision, the connections between the two might seem clear — but there’s already a bunch of alternate fan theories about how the properties will end up connecting.

Let’s go through the biggest theories, and everything we know about the world of WandaVision and Doctor Strange.

Beware spoilers below for episode five of WandaVision.

At the conclusion of episode five of WandaVision, Evan Peters’ version of Pietro Maximoff arrives. There’s a few important things to note here.

Yes, Peters played Quicksilver in Fox’s X-Men franchise. But. The character he played here was known as ‘Peter Maximoff’ — an anglicisation that was arguably unnecessary — and he existed in a completely separate reality due to a now-ended rights battle.

In WandaVision, Wanda appears to recognise Peters’ character as ‘Pietro’ not ‘Peter’, a character originally played by Aaron-Taylor Johnson.

This seems to imply either reality is collapsing in Westview, or that the Peters we see is actually playing an alternate MCU version of Pietro and not ‘Peter Maximoff’ from the X-Men films. This is likely a mystery the following episodes will address, but it’s worth noting his appearance heavily implies the existence of multiple universes in Westview.

It could be that Westview itself is a doorway into another reality, either created by Wanda or another being.

Given her breakout mid-episode five, it’s clear Wanda is able to travel freely in this space and that she’s aware the reality she’s living in is false.

Little clues throughout each episode hint she has some control over her surroundings, but in episode five she states she doesn’t know how it first started.

This could be a red herring or a false flag to comfort Vision, or it could be something deeper. Her confidence when speaking to SWORD does seem to indicate she knows more than she’s letting on — but it could be that she’s also a victim.

This leads us to two theories about Westview: Wanda has created an alternate reality (as seen in House of M) or she’s living a reality created by someone else.

So, who created Westview?

Westview is an idyllic life that revolves around Wanda Maximoff. In it, her husband is no longer dead. She has twin boys, and a white picket fence. It’s almost like she made a deal with the devil for a perfect life.

In Marvel canon, that’s not outside the realm of possibility.

Mephisto is Marvel’s analogue for the devil, and he’s been rumoured to make an appearance in WandaVision. While the answer to Westview’s troubles being ‘a deal with the devil’ is a wild and very comic-booky answer, it could very well be possible.

With Vision shattered at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Wanda could have been desperate enough to engage with otherworldly forces to bring him back. In the comics, a deal with Mephisto is how Wanda birthed her twin sons, Tommy and Billy, so the precedent is there.

The other option, and one that’s a little bit more grounded, is that Wanda managed to create Westview’s reality on her own. Her powers have so far been relatively unexplained, but they were created from the power of Loki’s sceptre, aka the Mind Stone.

It’s possible Wanda’s powers are greater than we’ve been shown on screen, as hinted at by Monica Rambeau in SWORD headquarters. Whether she could create an entire reality is so far unexplained.

How WandaVision could link to the Multiverse of Madness

Wanda Maximoff is a super-powered magic user. While the origins of her powers are attributed to scientific experiments in the MCU, they look and feel more like the magic Doctor Strange uses.

Given we know the subtitle of the next Doctor Strange flick, The Multiverse of Madness, it could be that Strange recruits Wanda to help deal with the aforementioned ‘timey-wimey’ mess.

WandaVision has teased a new outfit for Wanda, so she could very well emerge from Westview a more powerful, confident version of herself. It’s likely her experiences in this alternate reality will prepare her for whatever ‘madness’ is to come.

If Mephisto is on the MCU’s horizons, Doctor Strange will need all the back up he can get — and Wanda has more than proved her mettle so far. She’s the obvious choice when mayhem comes calling once again.

WandaVision is scheduled to wrap up its final episodes by March, but it won’t be until Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases on March 24, 2022 that we’ll get firm answers.

The future of the MCU is set to get magical, and we’ll just have to stay tuned to see where the ride will take us.

As WandaVision continues, expect more of the mystery to unfold.