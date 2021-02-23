VR Is Coming To The PS5, But You’ll Have To Wait Awhile

Since the PlayStation 5 launched towards the end of 2020, fans have been wondering when VR would be coming to the next-gen console. We now have a slightly better idea.

On Wednesday Sony released a blog post detailing some vague plans for next-gen VR on PS5.

“Today I’m pleased to share that our next-generation VR system will be coming to PlayStation 5, enabling the ultimate entertainment experience with dramatic leaps in performance and interactivity,” Sony’s Senior Vice President of Platform Planning & Management, Hideaki Nishino, said in the post.

While not a lot of detail was gone into, Nishino did mention a few things that would be getting an upgrade in pS5 VR.

“We’re taking what we’ve learned since launching PS VR on PS4 to develop a next-gen VR system that enhances everything from resolution and field of view to tracking and input. It will connect to PS5 with a single cord to simplify setup and improve ease-of-use, while enabling a high-fidelity visual experience,” he said.

“One of the innovations we’re excited about is our new VR controller, which will incorporate some of the key features found in the DualSense wireless controller, along with a focus on great ergonomics. That’s just one of the examples of future-proof technology we’re developing to match our vision for a whole new generation of VR games and experiences.”

Nishino also admitted that players will not be seeing PS5 this year. He did not give an exact time but said it would not be launching in 2021.

“But we wanted to provide this early update to our fans, as the development community has started to work on creating new worlds for you to explore in virtual reality,: Nishino said.

On the plus side, having to wait until next year means it gives people time to actually get their hands on a PS5. Despite being months since it was initially released, the PS5 is still experiencing global shortages.

Whenever the consoles periodically end up back in stock in Australia they sell out in minutes. Fortunately, some online trackers have popped up to help people grab one as quickly.

You can read the entire blog post from Sony below:

More than four years ago, we launched PlayStation VR to offer a transformative new way to play games on PS4, providing a much stronger sense of presence and deeper immersion to players compared with traditional games. In that time, we’ve seen tremendous experiences that have propelled virtual reality gaming forward, including highly acclaimed titles like Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, Tetris Effect, Blood & Truth, Moss, Beat Saber, and Resident Evil 7 biohazard. We’ve also enhanced the experience for some PS VR titles when played on PS4 Pro and PlayStation 5.

Today I’m pleased to share that our next-generation VR system will be coming to PlayStation 5, enabling the ultimate entertainment experience with dramatic leaps in performance and interactivity. Players will feel an even greater sense of presence and become even more immersed in their game worlds once they put on the new headset.

We’re continuing to innovate with our new VR system so that our fans can continue to enjoy the unique experiences that are synonymous with PlayStation. We’re taking what we’ve learned since launching PS VR on PS4 to develop a next-gen VR system that enhances everything from resolution and field of view to tracking and input. It will connect to PS5 with a single cord to simplify setup and improve ease-of-use, while enabling a high-fidelity visual experience.

One of the innovations we’re excited about is our new VR controller, which will incorporate some of the key features found in the DualSense wireless controller, along with a focus on great ergonomics. That’s just one of the examples of future-proof technology we’re developing to match our vision for a whole new generation of VR games and experiences.

There’s still a lot of development underway for our new VR system, so it won’t be launching in 2021. But we wanted to provide this early update to our fans, as the development community has started to work on creating new worlds for you to explore in virtual reality.

We also want to thank all of our PS VR players for your continued support — with upcoming games like After The Fall, Sniper Elite VR, and Humanity, there’s much more to come for PS VR whether you’re playing on PS4 or PS5. With both PlayStation VR and the next-generation VR system we’re building, our commitment to virtual reality as a medium for games is stronger than ever. We look forward to sharing more details in the future!