The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Using Your Tesla To Power Your House Will Void Your Warranty

Elizabeth Blackstock

Published 58 mins ago: February 22, 2021 at 1:19 pm -
Filed to:articles
contract lawengineerskitchennationalitynikola teslaproduct returntechnology internetteslatesla incwarranty
Using Your Tesla To Power Your House Will Void Your Warranty
Facebook may have decided that you shouldn’t see the news, but we think you deserve to be in the know with Gizmodo Australia’s reporting. To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

As Texas continues to cope with the results of the historic cold brought about by Winter Storm Uri, folks are coming up with seemingly ingenious plans to power their homes or provide enough electricity to cook a meal. But buyer beware: using your Tesla battery to provide that power will void your warranty.

Yes. Even though it seems like a good idea, it’s right there in the warranty limitations: “This New Vehicle Limited Warranty does not cover any vehicle damage or malfunction directly or indirectly caused by, due to or resulting from normal wear or deterioration, abuse, misuse, negligence, accident, improper maintenance, operation, storage or transport, including, but not limited to, any of the following: …Using the vehicle as a stationary power source.”

This comes from @greentheonly on Twitter, who pointed out that folks were talking about using their Teslas for power on a Tesla owners Facebook group:

It may be frustrating to know that you essentially have a giant battery sitting right there and yet not be able to use it, but it makes sense. You’re improperly using the technology, so if your car breaks — even in a completely different way — and people know you’ve been using your battery in an unacceptable way, you’re basically screwed. It would be like asking Apple to replace your MacBook because you used it as a serving platter and spilled something on it. That’s not the intended use of the product.

People are arguing the semantics of the warranty document on Twitter, but I think we’re all pretty well aware of the fact that Tesla occasionally plays fast and loose with words. Whatever the case may be, it’s generally always advisable to avoid doing things that could potentially get you in deep shit. Maybe instead consider investing in a generator.

And if you do use your Tesla as a last-resort battery, for the love of god, don’t post about it on social media. Some things should be kept to yourself.

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.