Updates from Thor: Love and Thunder, Aquaman 2, and More

Viggo Mortensen teases David Cronenberg’s return to body horror. Netflix reveals the cast of its Midnight Club adaptation. A familiar Ninja Steel face will return for the new season of Power Rangers. Plus, even more new looks at The Walking Dead’s return. Spoilers now!

Thor: Love and Thunder

During a recent interview with IGN, Kat Dennings stated she has yet to receive a phone call from Marvel about Thor: Love and Thunder.

Well, I have not gotten a call so I kind of doubt it since they’re shooting it right now so probably not, but anything Marvel ever asks of me the answer’s always yes.

Meanwhile, Sam Neill told ET “the odds are reasonably high” he will return for the movie alongside Matt Damon.

I think the odds are reasonably high. I think Taika’s got something up his sleeve. We will see what happens. Travel between [New Zealand] and Australia is problematic at the moment, but we will see if something can be worked out.

Untitled David Cronenberg Project

In conversation with GQ, Viggo Mortensen revealed his next collaboration with David Cronenberg will be a “film noir” return to the director’s body horror roots.

Yeah, it’s very interesting. It’s almost like a strange film noir story. It’s disturbing and it’s good, I think. But since his origins, he’s obviously developed in terms of technique and self-assurance as a director.

Aquaman 2

During a virtual appearance at Wizard World, Dolph Lundgren stated Aquaman 2 plans to film this summer in London as it aims for a planned 2022 release date.

I may be doing Aquaman 2 this summer, shooting in London. And that’s coming out the following year in the theatres, they hope.

The Midnight Club

Heather Langenkamp, Zach Gilford, Samantha Sloyan, Matt Biedel, Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, William Chris Sumpter, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, and Sauriyan Sapkota will star in Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong’s adaptation of Christopher Pike’s The Midnight Club at Netflix.

Portraying the titular club of terminally ill young adults is an amazing group of young actors. The Midnight Club is made up of Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, William Chris Sumpter, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard and Sauriyan Sapkota. And joining them… — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) February 1, 2021

Anchoring the show as the enigmatic doctor who runs this hospice for young adults, I'm honored to welcome Heather Langenkamp. To horror fans like myself, Heather is royalty, and I am so excited to work with her. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) February 1, 2021

Peacemaker

Deadline reports Elizabeth Faith Ludlow and Rizwan Manji have joined the cast of Peacemaker as Keeya and Jamil, respectively. Details on their characters are not available at this time.

Power Rangers Dino Fury

Meanwhile, Den of Geek reports the upcoming Power Rangers Dino Fury will see the return of Kelson Henderson’s character, Mick Kanic, the mentor of the Rangers from Ninja Steel and Super Ninja Steel.

Supergirl

According to Deadline, Azie Tesfai will co-write the twelfth episode of Supergirl’s final season alongside supervising producer, J. Holtham — making her the first Arrowverse actor to write for a series.

Nancy Drew

“Tensions flare between Nancy and the Drew Crew” in the synopsis for “The Drowned Woman”, the fifth episode of season two.

Tensions flare between Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew as they continue to fight the Aglaeca. Meanwhile, Bess (Maddison Jaizani) makes a mistake that could cause all of them their lives. Lastly, George (Leah Lewis) has a beautiful bonding moment with her sisters. Nancy Drew stars Kennedy McMann as Nancy Drew, Alex Saxon as Ace, Maddison Jaizani as Bess Marvin, Leah Lewis as George Fan, Alvina August as Detective Karen Hart, Tunji Kasim as Ned ”Nick” Nickerso and Riley Smith as Ryan Hudson Larry Teng directed the episode written by Noga Landau & Melinda Hsu Taylor (#205).

The Walking Dead

Spoiler TV has photos from The Walking Dead’s February 22 return episode. More at the link.

The Flash

The Flash finally gets to wrap up its Mirror Mistress arc in a new trailer for season seven.

Snowpiercer

And lastly, Mr. Wilford declares Melanie is “departing on a veritable suicide mission” in the trailer for next week’s episode of Snowpiercer.

