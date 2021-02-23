Updates From The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Superman & Lois, and More

A wild rumour suggests Marvel could be bringing back the heroes of Big Hero 6. Get a look at the wild zombie action of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. Plus, Netflix confirms when its Jupiter’s Legacy adaptation is dropping, and Shudder sets its eyes on…killer jeans? Spoilers, away!

Big Hero 6

Salt shakers at the ready. A new report from The Disinsider alleges “certain characters from Big Hero 6 will be making their live-action debut in the MCU” sometime in the near future. Further details are not available.

Indiana Jones 5

In conversation with Pop Culture, The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles star, John Patrick Flannery, stated he’d “absolutely” return for Indiana Jones 5.

Man, I can probably count on one hand the amount of people that wouldn’t want to do something that George Lucas originated. Being in a Harrison Ford film, I mean, that falls into that same Dexter category. But having said that, I mean, to me, Harrison Ford is Indiana Jones. You know what I mean? They’ve got my 20 bucks at the theatre every time they put one of those out. Absolutely.

Army of the Dead

Vanity Fair has a new look at a zombie in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead.

Photo: Netflix

The Unhealer

After a faith healer cures him of an unusual eating disorder, a teenager develops the ability to transfer his physical pain directly back at his tormentors in the trailer for The Unhealer, starring Lance Henriksen, Natasha Henstridge, Adam Beach, and Elijah Nelson.

Slaxx

Meanwhile, a pair of “smart” jeans that tailors itself to the wearer’s body goes on a murderous rampage in the trailer for Slaxx.

The Department of Truth

The Hollywood Reporter had the exclusive that the Image Comic series based on James Tynion IV and Martin Simmonds The Department of Truth is in development. The series “deals with the idea of how conspiracy theories that take hold can shape the fabric of reality. The story focuses on a former FBI agent who joins a mysterious government organisation that deals with conspiracies ranging from faked moon landings or the idea that the Earth is flat to politicized beliefs involving paid crisis actors and faked school shootings.”

Jupiter’s Legacy

Netflix has released a short, inevitably vague teaser for its adaptation of the Mark Millar and Frank Quitely comic series, confirmed a release date of May 7.

Netflix Is Going All In On The Millarverse With A Live-Action Jupiter’s Legacy Series And More When Netflix made the surprising decision to buy the rights to Mark Millar’s Millarverse last year, it wasn’t difficult to imagine just what the upstart Hollywood studio planned to do with all of the writer’s many comic book series. What’s surprising is just how quickly Netflix seems to be moving... Read more

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Marvel released new photos from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, including our first look at Adepero Oguye as Sam’s sister, Sarah Wilson.

Photo: Disney+

Photo: Disney+

Photo: Disney+

Photo: Disney+

Photo: Disney+

WandaVision

Jimmy Woo enjoys a second WandaVision character poster.

This signal has no competition ????️ The seventh episode of Marvel Studios' #WandaVision is now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/qcjKAaDNc9 — WandaVision (@wandavision) February 22, 2021

Superman & Lois

Finally, Clark Kent meets his second Lois in a new clip.

Banner art by Jim Cook