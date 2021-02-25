The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Twitter Wants Us All To Be Paypigs

Tegan Jones

Tegan Jones

Published 1 hour ago: February 26, 2021 at 9:07 am -
Filed to:twitter
Twitter Wants Us All To Be Paypigs
Spam concept
Facebook may have decided that you shouldn’t see the news, but we think you deserve to be in the know with Gizmodo Australia’s reporting. To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Twitter just announced some new features coming to the social media platform. This includes ‘Super Follows’ that allow you to charge for extra content.

The company made the announcement during its Virtual Analyst Day on Friday and its the biggest changes we’ve seen in awhile.

Twitter Super Follows

Super Follows is a new exclusivity feature that allows users to charge for extra content. It seems like it would work similarly to Patreon where you get extra stuff for being a subscriber.

On Twitter it seems like this could take a variety of forms, like bonus tweets, deals, exclusive or early access to content and newsletter access.

In the example Twitter showed off, a person could become a Super Follower for $US4.99 a month for a bunch of perks.

It’s currently unclear if there will be a flat Super Follow fee or if a creator can choose the price point. Twitter is also yet to comment on if it will take a cut — which is probable — or how much that will be.

We’re also unsure as to whether Super Follow will be an option for all users or reserved for verified Blue Ticks.

READ MORE
Twitter to Start Labelling Personal Accounts of Heads of State

Communities

Spam concept

The second feature Twitter announced was Communities. Much like Facebook Groups, it allows users to join a community around a specific interest.

The examples Twitter used include cats, plants — which made me feel incredibly seen.

This will apparently allow the users to see more tweets about these particular interests. Not much else is known about it yet but it seems like you will no longer have to beg to be sent pet pics when you’re having a bad day.

When it comes to roll out, we don’t know when these features will actually launch. But Twitter’s Product Lead, Kayvon Beykpour, made a point of saying how much faster the company has become at shipping new features.

“We’ve been evolving the product in more transformational ways, solving bigger problems for our customers, and moving way faster than we had before.”

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Tegan Jones

Tegan Jones

Tegan Jones is Gizmodo's editor. She specialises in technology issues and consumer tech.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.