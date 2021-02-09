True Love Is Against City Ordinances in the Very Peculiar Trailer for Happily

Usually, a city government handles things like traffic and mass transit, public works like roads and sewers, and emergency services. In the first trailer for the dark romantic comedy Happily — which we’re appropriately happy to debut on Gizmodo — apparently, the city also makes sure that couples aren’t too much in love.
The film, written and directed by BenDavid Grabinski (Are You Afraid of the Dark?), has a killer (pun not intended, for once) cast including Community’s Joel McHale and Halt and Catch Fire’s Kerry Bishé as the aforementioned couple, who are still obnoxiously happy even after 15 years together, and ubiquitous actor Stephen Root as an extremely suspect agent of “the city” who arrives to fix their apparent problem.
Then, as the trailer reveals, things get weirder:
It might seem like Happily is just a macabre rom-com, but rest assured something Gizmodo-appropriate is going on with Root’s character if the day-glow green “medicine” he offers to the couple to purposefully sabotage their relationship didn’t already clue you in. But how — or if — he’s connected to the heavily surveilled house and the other couples who seemingly get trapped there remains to be seen.
Specifically, it remains to be seen until Happily hits VOD and digital services on March 19.
Hale, Bishé, and Root star along with Paul Sheer, Natalie Zea, Natalie Morales, Charlene Yi, Kirby Howell-Baptise, Shannon Woodward, Al Madrigal, Jon Daly, and Breckin Meyer. Seriously, that’s a hell of a cast. Oh, and enjoy the film’s poster!
