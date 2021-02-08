TPG’s Prepaid Plans Are Currently Half-Price

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re someone who prefers a prepaid mobile plan over a postpaid one and loves a good bargain, you might be interested in a deal that TPG is currently running.

The telco has reduced all of its prepaid plans by half, for the first three months you’re with them. Depending on which plan you take up, you’ll be saving between $29.97 to $59.97 during the discounted period.

You can check out the discounted TPG plans below:

If you’re not someone who uses a tonne of data every month, the Small plan might be a good fit for you. You’ll pay $10 a month and get 8GB of data. However, you can double that data for an extra $2.50 if you take up TPG’s Medium plan, which is $12.50 per month with 16GB.

If you want to make use of the discount and get as much data as possible, TPG’s Extra Large prepaid plan is only $20 per month and you’ll get a solid 55GB of data.

Considering TPG’s Small plan is usually $19.99 per month for almost a seventh of the data, that’s a decent deal.

Since these are prepaid plans, they’re all contract free. So if you were to take the discounted Extra Large plan but aren’t keen on paying full price after that initial three month period ends, you’re free to switch to a less expensive plan.

READ MORE Woolies Mobile Is Offering $200 off Its Samsung S21 Plans

The Extra Large plan is pretty good value for your money. When you compare it to prepaid and postpaid mobile plans with at least 50GB data, it still shakes out to be one of the cheapest plans available. Most of the other plans sit at around the $30 to $45 mark.

Here’s how TPG’s Extra Large plan stacks up with those others: