TikTok Hits Android TV, But You Might Not Be Able To Mindlessly Scroll Yet

If you ever wished you could sit around the TV and scroll TikTok with your mates, that dream is becoming more of a reality. Well, sort of. TikTok is now available on Android TV, but not every region has access yet.

TikTok has slowly begun rolling out across smart TVs since late 2020 where it was first workable on Amazon Fire TV in August. However, this was a limited version of the app that showed users curated content without a login.

This was followed by the app rolling out on some Samsung TVs in the UK in December that actually allowed users to login and view their For You Page and other videos in a more traditional way.

Now the app is coming to Android TV, but its still in its fledgling stages. According to The Verge, it is not available in every region yet.

And it seems that some users have also had issues sideloading the app on Android TV.

In terms of usability, it’s similar to the mobile app. It has a vertical display as well as a scrollable main feed and your For You Page. It also offers different categories to browse, like food and comedy.

The app itself is definitely live on the Google Play store, but you just might not be able to download (or even see it) if you are still region locked. Here’s what Google Play has to say about it:

Grab your friends and experience TikTok like never before—on TV!

TikTok’s shortform videos are fun, genuine and creative. And now, we’re bringing that fun content to your television.

Whether you’re a sports fanatic, a pet enthusiast, or just looking for a laugh, there’s something for everyone on TikTok. All you have to do is watch, engage with what you like, skip what you don’t, and you’ll find an endless stream of short videos that feel personalized just for you. All from the comfort of your couch.

Gizmodo reached out to TikTok locally to find out if and when it will be on Android TV in Australia.