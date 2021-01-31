The News Of Tomorrow, Today

This Hasbro The Mandalorian Short Features the Glorious Non-Canon Return of IG-11

Julie Muncy

Published 2 hours ago: February 1, 2021 at 10:00 am -
Filed to:chapter 1 the mandalorian
droidfictionfictional charactersfortnitegroguhuman interestig 11io9mandalorianstechnology_internettelevisionthe clientthe mandalorian
This Hasbro The Mandalorian Short Features the Glorious Non-Canon Return of IG-11
Toy Mando! (Image: YouTube/Disney)

Taika Waititi’s IG-11 was a highlight of the first season of The Mandalorian. In this cute animated short, he’s back. Briefly.

Titled “Even a Mandalorian Needs Help,” this video from Star Wars Kids is a cute action-y vignette on getting out of a sticky situation with a little help from your friends. And if you’re Din Djarin, your friends involve a magical green child and an assassin droid. Classic.

The toy-like look here is charming, even though it’s obvious the voice for Baby Yoda is not authentic to the show. I dig it, generally, even though it’s a toy ad. It also signals the increasing presence of the Disney era where The Mandalorian becomes tied into the broader Star Wars promotional machine, with cartoon sketches and all of that business.

Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) is back and ready to party. (Image: Disney)

Boba Fett Is Getting His Own Star Wars Show in 2021 (Yes, Really)

So, that thing Disney decided to keep fans in suspense over this past weekend? They just confirmed it.

Read more

The Mandalorian is streaming now.

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.