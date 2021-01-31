This Hasbro The Mandalorian Short Features the Glorious Non-Canon Return of IG-11

Taika Waititi’s IG-11 was a highlight of the first season of The Mandalorian. In this cute animated short, he’s back. Briefly.

Titled “Even a Mandalorian Needs Help,” this video from Star Wars Kids is a cute action-y vignette on getting out of a sticky situation with a little help from your friends. And if you’re Din Djarin, your friends involve a magical green child and an assassin droid. Classic.

The toy-like look here is charming, even though it’s obvious the voice for Baby Yoda is not authentic to the show. I dig it, generally, even though it’s a toy ad. It also signals the increasing presence of the Disney era where The Mandalorian becomes tied into the broader Star Wars promotional machine, with cartoon sketches and all of that business.

The Mandalorian is streaming now.