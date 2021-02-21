The Poster for Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead Releases the Zombie Cut

After years of everyone being all “Marcia, Marcia, Marcia” about his Justice League cut, I almost forgot about Zack Snyder’s return to the zombie genre. But since everything’s coming up Snyder this month, we’ve got a poster and an upcoming teaser.

Army of the Dead was announced back in 2008 as a zombie quarantine flick. “Large-scale quarantines, lol,” we said 13 years ago. “How simply unimaginable!” It was in development hell for years, then finally sat up all “BRRAAAAIINNSS” when it was acquired by Netflix.

Army of the Dead stars Dave Bautista as a leader of a group of mercenaries plotting a heist on a Las Vegas casino during a zombie outbreak. The film also stars Matthias Schweighöfer, Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi, Omari Hardwick, and Hiroyuki Sanada. It originally featured Chris D’Elia but after he was accused of sexual misconduct, he was replaced with Tig Notaro in frankly the greatest upgrade in recent memory.

Army of the Dead releases to Netflix May 21 and will set the stage for an anime series and film prequel.