The LEGO White Noise Playlist Is ASMR Heaven

Last week LEGO released a white noise playlist to help people relax. If this seems like a weird move for a toy brick company, you may be right. But here’s the thing, it’s genuinely fantastic.

The LEGO White Noise playlist consists of seven tracks that run for exactly thirty minutes each. This is a good amount of time to fall asleep too or to attach to a Pomodoro-style productivity cycle.

Each track has its own unique sound — from listening to people flip through a LEGO manual and rummage through bricks, to the surprisingly zen audio of LEGO being clicked together.

It’s incredible satisfying.

“The playlist is composed of a series of audio tracks created using nothing but the iconic sounds that the LEGO brick makes, sounds that are recognised by generations all over the world,” LEGO said in a press release.

“Each LEGO element makes a unique noise, which is why designers experimented with over 10,000 in their quest for the perfect soothing sounds.”

My personal favourites are the more high-concept tracks, The Waterfall and Wild as the Wind.

They are more akin to more traditional white noise tracks in that they kind of sound like nature. Wild as the Wind uses LEGO beautifully to replicate the sound of wind and rain.

And while The Waterfall is clearly the sound of bricks making its way down a conveyer belt or similar, it really does almost sound like the rush of water.

Of course, this may not be for everyone. I happen to be someone who loves falling asleep to nature tracks. It’s why I fell in love with the Bose Sleepbuds.

But I will say it immediately captured the interest of my partner. While replaying some of the tracks for this story he asked if we could play them through the TV instead so we could enjoy them while we worked.

They’re free and available on platforms like Spotify and YouTube. They have been released in conjunction with its new LEGO Botanical Collection.