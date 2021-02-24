The Latest Chaos Walking Clips Still Have Us Unconvinced

For a movie that’s already saddled with a reputation for being “unreleasable,” sci-fi tale Chaos Walking is working hard to woo us by dropping clips leading up to its release. We got a look at Mads Mikkelson’s character a few weeks ago; now, we’ve got more with Daisy Ridley, Tom Holland, and Joe Jonas.

Chaos Walking, based on the Patrick Ness book, is set in a world where all the woman have died, and all the men project their thoughts into the ether (you can see how the movie will visualise that, known as “the noise,” in these clips). Ridley plays Viola, a traveller who crash-lands on the planet and instantly becomes the most fish out of water that ever fished.

Here we see Holland’s character saying one thing but (audibly) thinking another. Also, cute dog:

Here, Viola makes a break for it on a motorbike and is pursued by dudes on horseback. So much for “walking,” Chaos Walking.

Finally, in this clip that arrived today, we get a look at Joe Jonas’ character, who proclaims that you “can’t trust girls” but maybe should have listened to Viola in this particular case.

There you have it. Three clips for Chaos Walking, which is directed by Doug Liman and — in addition to the actors mentioned above — also stars Demián Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Kurt Sutter, and David Oyelowo. If your interest is any more piqued than ours, it arrives in theatres & IMAX on March 5.