The Flash Is Going to Explore Arrow’s Lingering Green Lantern Mystery

James Gunn has been talking about Harley Quinn’s future with Margot Robbie. Netflix is teaming up with Spike Lee for a new Lovecraftian horror epic. Maggie and Daryl reminisce in a new look at The Walking Dead’s return. Plus, new teases for Godzilla vs. Kong, and what’s to come on Batwoman. Spoilers, away!

Gordon Hemingway & The Realm of Cthulhu

The Wrap reports Spike Lee is attached to produce Gordon Hemingway & the Realm of Cthulhu at Netflix, an action-horror film following a “roguish Black American gunslinger” who teams with an Ethiopian warrior princess to “rescue their kidnapped regent from an ancient evil” in 1920s East Africa. Stefon Bristol (See You Yesterday) will direct the project from an original script by Hank Woon said to include “additional revisions” by Fredrica Bailey.

Harley Quinn

James Gunn revealed he’s been discussing a potential Harley Quinn project with Margot Robbie.

Margot Robbie and James Gunn have been discussing a future Harley Quinn project ???? pic.twitter.com/e5K4tQ5H7o — Harley Quinn Updates (@HarleyMovieNews) February 23, 2021

Godzilla vs. Kong

Godzilla screams between skyscrapers lit up like Guitar Hero fretboards while King Kong keeps perfect step with a pair of guided missiles in two new TV spots.

Untitled Cartoon Saloon Animated Series

Wolfwalkers directors Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart have revealed they’re now developing a “big series for Apple TV that’s not really announced. But it’s epic because it’s feature-quality, hand-drawn animation across 12 half-hours, and then a big, hour-long special at the end, which is going to take a lot of work.” [Deadline]

Superman & Lois

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Told Helbing revealed the primary villain of Superman & Lois’s first season is the obscure Professor Thaddeus Killgrave, an arms dealer of alien technology.

The Flash

In conversation with TV Line, showrunner Eric Wallace confirmed Diggle’s Green Lantern story arc will resume in the second half of The Flash’s seventh season.

When we last saw Diggle, he had a situation at the end of Arrow that he needed to deal with, so he arrives to help Team Flash in the back half of the season carrying the weight of that ‘problem.’ And the question is: How can he help Team Flash when he’s got something even bigger on his mind? And that’s what the story is.

Batwoman

Batwoman succumbs to Kryptonite poisoning in photos from this week’s episode, “Do Not Resuscitate.” Two more available at KSiteTV.

Photo: The CW

Photo: The CW

Photo: The CW

Charmed

The Charmed Ones face surprising new villains after Macy inherits Safe Space in photos from this week’s episode, “Yew Do You.” Head over to KSiteTV for more.

Photo: The CW

Photo: The CW

Photo: The CW

Snowpiercer

Mel finally arrives at the research station in the trailer for next week’s episode of Snowpiercer.

The Walking Dead

Finally, Maggie and Daryl discuss Glenn’s son, Hershel, in a clip from this week’s return episode.

Banner art by Jim Cook