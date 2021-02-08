The Dungeons & Dragons Movie Casts ‘Charm Actor’ on Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith

The Fast & Furious franchise and Pokémon: Detective Pikachu stars failed their Wisdom saving throws, and will now star alongside Chris Pine in the upcoming film adaptation of beloved role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons.

If you’re not up on your wizard spells, I’m not knocking Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith — who’ve joined the movie, as noted by the Hollywood Reporter — although given the cinematic disaster that was the 2000 adaptation, you’d be forgiven for thinking this new D&D movie might be another low-budget disaster. However, Hasbro has been rather determined lately to turn its various intellectual properties into Hollywood blockbusters, so at worst it’s likely going to be a very expensive disaster.

I’m having a real tough time guessing which character class Rodriguez is going to play, but magic missile to my head, I’d say some sort of thief. Smith, on the other hand, I can easily see in wizard or cleric robes.