The Boys Season 3 Will Be a Supernatural Reunion

Screenshot: Amazon
SPN fam, next season of The Boys is for you.

We learned last year that Jensen Ackles will join the cast for The Boys season three, reuniting with Supernatural creator and The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke. Now Variety has announced that more Supernatural writers are along for the ride.

SPN writers Meredith Glynn, David Reed, and Jim Michaels will join The Boys for its third season. Glynn and Reed will join as executive producers, and Michaels will be a co-executive producer. They join former Supernatural director Phil Sgriccia and composer Christopher Lennertz who’ve been with The Boys since it began.

Misha Collins, your move.

The Boys’ Depiction of American Domestic Terrorism Is Devastatingly Honest

The Boys’ second season further explores the reality that a world inhabited by super-people who publicly claim to be committed to maintaining peace and upholding justice would still never truly be safe or fair. Powers or not, caped vigilantes are just people with their own personal agendas and deeply held...

