The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Stephen King’s The Running Man Getting a New Adaptation From Edgar Wright

Courtney Enlow

Published 36 mins ago: February 20, 2021 at 8:00 am -
Filed to:actors
arnold schwarzeneggercreative worksedgar wrightenglish language filmsentertainment culturefilmshuman interestio9lauren bacallmichael bacallrichard bachmanschwarzeneggerscott pilgrim vs the worldthe running man
Stephen King’s The Running Man Getting a New Adaptation From Edgar Wright
Director Edgar Wright. (Photo: Andrew Toth/Getty Images, Getty Images)
Facebook may have decided that you shouldn’t see the news, but we think you deserve to be in the know with Gizmodo Australia’s reporting. To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Edgar Wright is developing a new adaptation of Stephen King’s novel The Running Man. Penned by King using a pseudonym (Richard Bachman), the dystopian tale follows an impoverished father selected to appear on a government-run game show wherein he attempts to survive 30 days while hitmen try to kill him. It’s kind of a grown-up Hunger Games that definitely inspired Hunger Games.

Now, mind you, this will not be a remake of the Arnold Schwarzenegger version of The Running Man. The book is grittier and its protagonist is a wee fellow while Arnold Schwarzenegger is…Arnold Schwarzenegger. As Deadline reports, Wright will develop the story with Michael Bacall, his Scott Pilgrim vs. the World co-writer, and Bacall will write the screenplay.

No word on whether or not the film will feature a Richard Dawson hologram. Presumably not, given the whole thing I just said about it not being a remake of the movie, but I say give the people what they want.

6 Sci-Fi Movie Remakes That Actually Don’t Suck

6 Sci-Fi Movie Remakes That Actually Don’t Suck

Sci-fi movie remakes are a genre constant. Good sci-fi remakes, however, are surprisingly difficult to come by. While you nervously wait to pass judgment on in-the-works projects like Dune and Escape From New York, though, here are eight movies that prove sci-fi remakes can be amazing.

Read more

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.