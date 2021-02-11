The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Star Trek’s New Browser Game Will Let You Fail the Kobayashi Maru as Many Times as You Want

James Whitbrook

Published 59 mins ago: February 12, 2021 at 2:32 am -
Filed to:creative works
dilemmashuman interestio9james t kirkkobayashi marumaruoutline of star trekstar trekstar trek the kobayashi alternativestarfleettelevision seriesunited federation of planets
Star Trek’s New Browser Game Will Let You Fail the Kobayashi Maru as Many Times as You Want
Get used to seeing this thing blow up an awful lot. (Image: Scopely/CBS)

And it will be a lot.

CBS has announced a partnership with Scopely — who already make the Star Trek: Fleet Command game for mobile platforms — to release Star Trek: Kobayashi Maru, a retro-stylised decision-making game that puts you in the hot seat as a Starfleet cadet preparing to take the academy’s most infamous command-track test: the Kobayashi Maru.

In Star Trek lore, the “no-win scenario” test sees cadets commanding a Starfleet vessel as it comes across a distress signal from the Kobayashi Maru, a damaged civilian freighter that finds itself adrift in Klingon territory. It’s meant to humble potential Captains with the idea that not every situation they will encounter aboard a Starfleet vessel has a positive outcome, that sometimes, hard decisions will be made and lives lost because there is no magically “right” answer.

That is, unless you’re James T. Kirk, and the magically right answer is to hack the test program and cheat your way to victory in protest.

Image: Scopely/CBS Image: Scopely/CBS

Sadly, you can’t pull a Kirk in the new game, but there is a 1:10,000 chance that you can actually beat Star Trek: Kobayashi Maru, as you make your own decisions exploring Federation space. There are also a zillion extra ways for you to fail even beyond getting into a skirmish with the Klingons like in the original test, meaning some choices you make could mean you and your crew mess up well before you even make it to the distress signal in the first place.

But if you do win, there are prizes to be had: the first three people to find a way to beat Star Trek: Kobayashi Maru will win things like Star Trek merch and, if you’re in a country where it’s actually available, a lifetime subscription to CBS All Access (née Paramount+).

If you want to see if you’ve got what it takes to best the Kobayashi Maru, or just how badly you can fail it, you can check out the game here.

Mary Chieffo Talks Returning to Her Klingon Roots for Star Trek Online

Mary Chieffo Talks Returning to Her Klingon Roots for Star Trek Online

When Star Trek: Discovery shot itself into the 32nd century at the end of its second season, it left behind a pretty major chunk of its supporting cast in the process: most notably the Klingon factions helmed by the Empire’s newest Chancellor, L’Rell, played by Mary Chieffo. But now, by...

Read more

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.