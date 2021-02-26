Spider-Man Tom Holland Discusses His Post-No Way Home Future With Marvel

The Shazam sequel adds to its cast. One of the Titans’ new antagonists gets a shiny new costume. Plus updates from Doctor Who, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Superman & Lois, and more. Friday spoilers dropping in 3…2…1…

Nocebo

Eva Green, Mark Strong, and Chai Fonacier will star in Nocebo, a new psychological thriller from Vivarium director Lorcan Finnegan currently filming in Ireland. According to Variety, the story follows “a fashion designer (Green) suffering from a mysterious illness that puzzles her doctors and frustrates her husband (Strong) until help arrives in the form of a Filipino carer (Fonacier), who uses traditional folk healing to reveal a horrifying truth.”

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

According to The Wrap, upcoming West Side Story actor Rachel Zegler has joined the cast of Shazam! Fury of the Gods in a currently undisclosed “key” role.

Titans

HBO Max debuted the new costume for Damaris Lewis’ Blackfire (aka Princess Komand’r) for Titans’ upcoming third season on the streaming service.

Doctor Who

John Bishop — upcoming companion to the 13th Doctor — said showrunner Chris Chibnall spoke to him about a role on the sci-fi series a while ago but the timing wasn’t right. He also had doubts he could pull off comedic acting.

“Not last Christmas, the year before that [2019]. And he had this idea and this character and he’d seen me in a few things, and I’m flattered that he said so, and he wants to know if I’d be interested in it. And the problem was, I was meant to be on tour. They were meant to be filming earlier on in the year around March, April time and I was meant to be on tour throughout big parts of it. So, although I fancied it, I had to say, ‘No.’” … “I didn’t want to do comedic acting. And the reason is, the thing that is really odd… I don’t think I am very good at it. Some people are brilliant at being comedy actors and if you’re a stand-up comedian I think there’s a perception that, if your acting at something that’s meant to be funny, it’ll be funny all the way though and you’ll be dropping in gags.” “I want to do straight acting or dramatic acting so do a hit show when you get chased by aliens,” Bishop said while laughing. “So I’d definitely like to do more. It’s literally playing out. Its daft!”

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

Buzzfeed debuted a look at the updated Proud Family designs coming for the reboot.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

In conversation with Collider, Tom Holland revealed his contract at Marvel expires following Spider-Man: No Way Home.

[Spider-Man 3] would be my last one [under contract]. So, I’ve always said to them if they want me back I’ll be there in a heartbeat. I’ve loved every minute of being a part of this amazing world. It’s changed my life for the better, I’m so lucky to be here. If they want me back I’ll be there, if they don’t I will walk off into the sunset a very, very happy person because it’s been an amazing journey.

Seance

Bloody-Disgusting reports Shudder and RLJE Films have acquired Seance, Simon Barrett’s directorial debut starring Suki Waterhouse as “the new girl at the prestigious Edelvine Academy for Girls. Soon after her arrival, six girls invite her to join them in a late-night ritual, calling forth the spirit of a dead former student who reportedly haunts their halls. But before morning, one of the girls is dead, leaving the others wondering what they may have awakened.”

Mission: Impossible 7

Tom Cruise beats feet in a new image from Christopher McQuarrie’s Instagram.

Werewolves Within

Entertainment Weekly has our first look at Werewolves Within, a new horror-comedy from Scare Me director, Josh Ruben, starring Sam Richardson and Milana Vayntrub as a forest ranger and postal worker attempting to suss out the identity of a lycanthrope trapped inside a snowed-in lodge. More pictures at the link.

Oxygen

Collider has new images from Alexandre Aja’s Oxygen, a thriller starring Mélanie Laurent as a woman who finds herself mysteriously locked inside a cryo pod.

The Collected

Meanwhile, Bloody-Disgusting has several new images from The Collected, the third entry in Marcus Dunstan and Patrick Melton’s killer entomologist franchise. Head over there to see the rest.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Baron Zemo gets in costume in the latest trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Superman & Lois

A tease of what’s to come this season for the Super-family in this season one trailer for Superman & Lois.

Resident Alien

Finally, it’s revealed Harry also hates side parts in the trailer for “Sexy Beasts,” next week’s episode of Resident Alien guest-starring Linda Hamilton.

