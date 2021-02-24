Spider-Man 3 Finally Has a Real Title, and It’s Bleak

After Spider-Man’s cast trolled the internet with a series of jokey, would-be titles for the third instalment of Marvel’s current web-slinging movie series, the studio has finally announced what we’ll actually be calling the next chapter in Peter Parker’s life on the big screen.

Tom Holland will star in the officially titled Spider-Man: No Way Home. It’s a foreboding phrase that meshes well with the chaos that Far From Home introduced into Peter Parker’s world following Mysterio’s final gambit in the movie’s third act, and the strange new status quo established in the wake of Avengers: Endgame.

This, we can confirm. #SpiderManNoWayHome only in movie theaters this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/kCeI8Vgkdm — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) February 24, 2021

Marvel’s yet to release any firm details on what No Way Home will actually be about, but the title also suggests the very real possibility of actors from previous installments in the Spider-Man franchise reprising their roles as characters who, for whatever reason, are now trapped in the MCU and not their native realities. So far, Spider-Men Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire have been rumoured, and past villains played by Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx have also been discussed heavily.

We’re sure to learn more about what Marvel and Sony are cooking up in the coming months, and it’s going to be very interesting to see if and how other Marvel projects in the pipeline telegraph what’s in store for the webhead next.

Spider-Man: No Way Home — directed by Jon Watts and starring Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange — was scheduled to open November 5, but per the tweet above has now shifted to “only in theatres this Christmas.”