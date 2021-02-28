The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Sony Didn’t Want Tom Holland for Spider-Man, According to the Russo Brothers

Courtney Enlow

Published 22 hours ago: February 28, 2021 at 11:00 am -
Screenshot: Marvel
First of all, how dare you, Sony.

In an interview ostensibly about their new film Cherry, Tom Holland and Anthony and Joe Russo aka the Russo brothers addressed the previously unseen spider in the room: Tom Holland was not exactly the Spider-Man Sony wanted, according to the Russos. With great power comes great responsibility and, per the brothers Russo, Sony was unsure of taking on that particular responsibility.

In the interview with British GQ, the Russo brothers told of how they had to fight for our patron saint of spoilers.

“We talked with Feige at Marvel about Holland and he got excited and then we went to Sony…” explains Joe. “And they were like, ‘Let’s think about it for a minute.’ We could tell we were meeting resistance from Sony. So we brought [Holland] back, brought him back, brought him back, and we were relentless in our pursuit of jamming him down the throat of the studio who owns this IP. It came down to a fight, yet Sony just kept dragging their feet…they were reticent, nervous, about handing off something that could ultimately cost them hundreds of millions of dollars, if not billions of dollars down the line.”

But the rest is history. Sony undragged their feet and now we are nearing our third Tom Holland Spider-Man film.

