Solar Opposites’ Season 2 Trailer Reminds Us Why We Love Those Raunchy Aliens

Solar Opposites — Hulu’s aliens-stuck-on-Earth series that has more than a little Rick and Morty in its DNA — is soon returning for a second season, and a new trailer debuted today. It’s studded with colourful language and hilarious yet cringe-worthy moments, and only makes us more excited for the show’s return.

There’s a mask joke, a scooter joke, literal big dick energy, a road trip, and…did we spot the Pupa in a tiny tuxedo? See for yourself!

In a press release, Hulu didn’t divulge much of what to expect other than to promise season two will be “bigger, funnier, and more opposite than ever before.” Hey, even if it was more of the same from season one, we’d still be excited.

Solar Opposites, which was created by Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan and features the voices of Roiland, Sean Giambrone, Thomas Middleditch, and Mary Mack, arrives March 26 on Hulu.