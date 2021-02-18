Shudder Will Give Us Creepshow Season 3 and a New Black Horror Anthology Series

Shudder loves us and wants us to be happy, and it is with that selfless commitment to our betterment that they have found bold new ways to scare the bowels right out of our bodies.

The horror-centric streaming service announced today that Creepshow has been renewed for a third season, more than a month before the second season premieres in April. In fact, both seasons will run in 2021. Thank you for these spooky gifts, Shudder.

“During our season two production, Shudder was so pleased with what they were seeing that they asked us to roll right into production on a brand-new third season that will feature some of our most ambitious stories yet,” said Greg Nicotero, horror legend and the showrunner and executive producer for Creepshow, told Deadline. “I’m incredibly thankful to the team at Shudder for the opportunity to continue honouring the genre with more gleefully ghoulish tales over not one, but two new seasons of Creepshow this year.”

In even more good news, Shudder has also ordered a new anthology series that will tell Black horror stories from Black creators like Tananarive Due, Steven Barnes, Ezra C. Daniels, Victor LaValle, and Al Letson, some of whom were featured in and involved with the making of Shudder’s fantastic documentary Horror Noire.

“When we saw the first cut of our Horror Noire documentary, we realised there was a huge untapped reservoir of great Black horror stories that needed to be told, and an extremely talented group of writers and directors ready to tell them,” Shudder’s Craig Engler said in a press release. “While the documentary was a look back at the history of Black horror, this anthology is a showcase for the future and will introduce audiences to fantastic new stories and characters.”

The new anthology series will also premiere this year. A veritable murder of horrors. We are very blessed.