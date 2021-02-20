The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Sarah Michelle Gellar Says Her Buffy Days Are Behind Her

Courtney Enlow

Published 2 hours ago: February 20, 2021 at 12:00 pm -
Filed to:buffy summers
buffy the vampire slayerbuffyversecreative worksindex of articles related to buffy the vampire slayerio9television showswelcome to the hellmouth
Sarah Michelle Gellar Says Her Buffy Days Are Behind Her
Image: Hulton Archive, Getty Images
Facebook may have decided that you shouldn’t see the news, but we think you deserve to be in the know with Gizmodo Australia’s reporting. To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Into every generation, a slayer is born: one girl in all the world, a chosen one. But then she grows up and decides to hang up her leather pants and leave the slaying to someone else.

It’s been nearly three years since we’ve heard any news on the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot/not-a-reboot. The new take on the beloved series was announced in 2018, with Monica Owusu-Breen (Agents of SHIELD, Midnight, Texas) named showrunner. But TV’s original Buffy, Sarah Michelle Gellar has made one thing clear: her days of slaying are over.

Buffy Star Charisma Carpenter Accuses Joss Whedon of Abusive Behaviour

Buffy Star Charisma Carpenter Accuses Joss Whedon of Abusive Behaviour

Actress Charisma Carpenter, who played Cordelia Chase on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel, has accused the creator of those shows, Joss Whedon, of abusive behaviour.

Read more

Gellar guested on the On with Mario Lopez podcast and when asked about the possibility of her picking up the stake again, she said she’s a “Wee bit, how do they say, long in the tooth for that,” and “way too tired and cranky to put in that work again.” Girl, same.

After all, the show was “a metaphor for the horrors of adolescence,” she told the good Sir Slater. “I do think that story lends itself — it’d be interesting to see how a chosen one would deal with that. I don’t think it’s me, I don’t think I should be the one doing it.”

This comes as no surprise given her statement regarding Joss Whedon, and how completely done she is being associated with him. Additionally, when news of the reboot first dropped, the property was owned by 20th Century Fox and Whedon’s involvement was confirmed. We don’t yet know what effect the allegations against Whedon or its new ownership at Disney mean for the future of Buffy as we know it, but if the series finale taught us anything, the Slayer is far more than just one person.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.