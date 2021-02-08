The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Rick and Morty Co-Creator Dan Harmon Heads to Mt. Olympus for His Next Animated Series

Rob Bricken

Published 48 mins ago: February 9, 2021 at 8:00 am -
Dan Harmon attends the Vulture Festival on November 10, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo: ommaso Boddi/Getty Images for New York Magazine, Getty Images)

Having thoroughly conquered the galaxy of animated sci-fi comedy with Rick and Morty, Dan Harmon is taking on mythology with a new cartoon set in ancient Greece, set to debut on Fox in 2022.

The series — which has no title or voice cast — is supposed to centre around a “flawed” family of gods, men, and monsters who are also in charge of one of Western civilisation’s first cities, according to Variety. Might there be some modern socio-political commentary in a show about uber-powerful, selfish arseholes running the world? Let’s ask Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment: “Leave it to Dan Harmon to turn the mythos of early Greek civilisation into remarkably sharp commentary on today’s politics, celebrity, and pop culture.”

Marketing blurbs aside, as a fan of both Rick and Morty and Greek mythology, I’m pretty darned excited about this. The Greek pantheon is arguably the most dysfunctional family ever conceived, so there’s an incredibly rich mine of material for Harmon to work with. I’ll be ritually sacrificing nine white bulls to Zeus later today in hopes that the show is good.

