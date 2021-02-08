Reddit Ran a 5-Second Super Bowl Ad About Stonks

If you thought the r/wallstreetbets Gamestop story was over, guess again. Reddit paid to have a five-second ad celebrating the subreddit run during the Super Bowl.

Over the past few weeks the internet has been blowing up around Gamestop stock and the impact that r/wallstreetbets had on its share price.

A lot has happened since then and due to restrictions placed on the buying of Gamestop stock, it has cooled off.

But its legend lives and while the stock may not have made it to the moon, it make its way into the Super Bowl.

Reddit paid for an ad to run during the iconic sporting event, though it wouldn’t be as widely noticed as many of the ads.

This is because Super Bowl ads are notoriously expensive. As a result, Reddit could only afford to run one for about five seconds.

On top of that, according to AdAge, was only a regional ad. Instead of playing across the entirety of the United States, it only aired in New York, Chicago and San Francisco

The ad itself was extremely simple — just a panel of text across a white background with the Reddit logo.

Reddit used to ad to celebrate what it considers to be the triumph of a Reddit community and what ‘underdogs’ can do when the band together.

Here’s the entire ad:

Wow, this actually worked. If you’re reading this, it means our bet paid off. Big game spots are expensive, so we couldn’t buy a full one. But we were inspired and decided to spend our entire marketing budget on 5 seconds of airtime. One thing we learned from our communities last week is that underdogs can accomplish just about anything when they come together around a common idea. Who knows, maybe you’ll be the reason finance textbooks have to add a chapter on “tendies.” Maybe you’ll help r/SuperbOwl teach the world about the majesty of owls. Maybe you’ll even pause this 5-second ad. Powerful things happen when people rally around something they really care about. And there’s a place for that. It’s called Reddit.

Reddit ???? r/wallstreetbets In a five-second Super Bowl ad, Reddit offered a show of support for its community of users. pic.twitter.com/lLwAKIHIjO — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 8, 2021

It remains to be seen whether r/wallstreetbets and Gamestop will have a lasting impact on the future of the stock market. Either way, we’ll always have Diamond Hands.