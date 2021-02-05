Realme 7 5G, Buds Air Pro, Watch S: Australian Price, Specs and Availability

Realme is kicking off 2021 with a bang, launching a new brand new phone and wearables this February. The Realme 7 is the first Realme phone with 5G integration and also one of the cheapest 5G phones to hit the market thus far. If you’re looking for your next solid mid-range mobile, you should definitely check out what Realme has on offer.

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Realme lineup.

Realme 7 5G: Specs and Features

The Realme 7 5G packs in a bunch of great, hearty specs for its price point including 5G capabilities, an impressive 120Hz display and solid 5,000mAh battery.

Here’s what you need to know about the phone:

Colours: Mist Blue & Flash Silver

Mist Blue & Flash Silver RAM: 8GB

8GB Battery: 5,000 mAh, 30W Dart charge (100% battery in 65 minutes)

5,000 mAh, 30W Dart charge (100% battery in 65 minutes) Internal Storage: 128GB

128GB Processor: Dimensity 800U

Dimensity 800U Display: 6.5″ 120Hz ultra smooth display

6.5″ 120Hz ultra smooth display Camera: 48MP (main), 8MP (wide-angle), 2MP (B&W portrait), 16MP (front), Macro Lens, Super Nightscape Mode

48MP (main), 8MP (wide-angle), 2MP (B&W portrait), 16MP (front), Macro Lens, Super Nightscape Mode Audio: Dolby Atmos and High-Res Audio

Dolby Atmos and High-Res Audio Features: 5G

Like other Realme phones it occupies the mid-range tier of mobile pricing while offering plenty of great features. The camera is a slight step down from the SuperZoom and XT, but it’s a minor sacrifice for processing improvements.

Realme 7 5G: Australian Price and Availability

The Realme 7 5G is positioned as one of the most affordable 5G phones in the Australian market. Given 5G is in the process of spreading across Australia, it’s the perfect time to make the leap. If your budget is stretched and you don’t want to fork out for a $1,000+ brick, Realme has you covered.

The Realme 7 5G is priced at $499 in Australia. If you preorder via the realme e-store, you’ll also nab a pair of Realme Buds Q ($79) in the process.

Preorders are open now, and the phone will drop at retail on February 11.

Realme watch s: Specs, Australian Price, Availability

The newest accessory to launch alongside the Realme 7 is the Realme watch s, an updated smartwatch with health tracking and handy phone notifications. Whether you’re trying to stay active or you just want to streamline your day and get alerts when you need them, the watch s is a solid option.

It’s also one of the cheaper smartwatches around, and boasts killer battery life.

You can grab the Realme watch s for $169 in Australia. It’s available now and you can order it from any major tech retailer.

Here’s all the bang you get for your buck:

Display: 1.3″ 360 x 360 touch screen with customisable watch face

1.3″ 360 x 360 touch screen with customisable watch face Width: 22mm

22mm Health features: Heart rate and blood oxygen monitor, 16 sport modes (running, cycling etc.), sleep tracking, step counting, sedentary reminders, activity counter

Heart rate and blood oxygen monitor, 16 sport modes (running, cycling etc.), sleep tracking, step counting, sedentary reminders, activity counter Water resistance: IP 68 (1.5m, not suitable for showers or swimming)

IP 68 (1.5m, not suitable for showers or swimming) Battery life: 15 days; 390 mAh

If you’re on the go often, that battery will be a lifesaver.

Realme Buds Air Pro: Australian Price, Availability, Specs

The Buds Air Pro are the final piece of Realme’s early 2021 launch lineup.

They’re priced at $199 in Australia, and are set to compete against the $399 AirPods Pro and other in-ear buds like them (the design heavily resembles the AirPods, too).

You can now preorder the Buds Air Pro, or purchase them at retail in Australia from February 11.

Here’s what you should know:

Features: Noise-cancelling up to 35 decibels, 94ms low latency, ‘transparent mode’ for conversations, smart wear detection (pauses when you take them out)

Noise-cancelling up to 35 decibels, 94ms low latency, ‘transparent mode’ for conversations, smart wear detection (pauses when you take them out) Battery: 25 hours; 486 mAh (100% charged in 60 minutes)

25 hours; 486 mAh (100% charged in 60 minutes) Bass: 10mm Bass Boost Driver + Dynamic Bass Boost

10mm Bass Boost Driver + Dynamic Bass Boost Colours: Rock Black and Soul White

While the design is fairly ‘sameish’ compared to others in the market, the mid-range price has great appeal, as do the noise-cancelling and transparency features.

Stay tuned to Gizmodo Australia for more on the latest products from Realme, including a full review of the Realme 7 5G and the watch s device.