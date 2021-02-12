PSA: You Can Now Get NBN 1000 For Under $100

If you’ve been in the market for gigbit NBN, we have some damn good news. MyRepublic is flogging an NBN 1000 deal for under $100 per month.

NBN 1000 is still relatively new, launching only last year. But while more ISPs have slowly gotten on board, the prices have still been over the $100/month mark.

Not anymore.

MyRepublic NBN 1000 deal

MyRepublic has a new deal where you can get its new NBN 1000 plan for just $99 a month for the first six months.

And to sweeten the deal, MyRepublic has been reporting typical evening speeds of 250Mbps, which is in line with the other fastest gigabit internet plans around right now.

Now it’s worth mentioning that after the first six months are up the price will go up to $129 a month. But there’s no contract so you can always just leave for a better deal.

In fact, we have an article explaining why it’s worth changing NBN plans every six months.

And here’s how the deal compares to other NBN 1000 plans available in Australia right now.

The closest is Aussie Broadband at $119 a month — $20 more than what MyRepublic is offering in its deal.

I don’t have the right connection but still want a cheap plan

Unfortunately, not everyone can get NBN 1000 or NBN 250 plans. In fact, most Aussies can’t. At the moment only FTTP and some HFC customers can get these plans.

If you’re not sure about the difference we have an explainer on different NBN connection types here.

But this doesn’t mean you can’t get a good deal. Here are the 10 best NBN deals available across the majority of NBN services right now:

And if you’re not sure what type of NBN connection your home, this tool will tell you: