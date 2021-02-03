PSA: Netflix’s Sci-Fi Series Tribes of Europa Does Not Take Place on Europa, But Still Looks Wild

Despite what you might have assumed when you heard the title, the first trailer for the upcoming German-made post-apocalyptic sci-fi series Tribes of Europa reveals that it is not set on the moon of Jupiter. Instead, the show takes place in post-apocalyptic Europe and is thus titled because Europa is the German word for the continent, which tracks. But don’t assume this means the show isn’t all kinds of sci-fi bonkers.

There’s a lot going on in Netflix’s preview for Tribes of Europa, which looks to star about one million characters living in 2074, in a world with no working technology after a mysterious event occurred 45 years prior. As Europe fell, countries devolved into various tribes, which now seem to be interested in conquering other people and annexing their land, in that classic European style that served everyone there so well for most of recorded history.

So besides that going on, we’ve got kids trying to find their parents, a mysterious doohickey that floats, a very emotive man in a fur coat, a surprising number of samurai swords — you know, just see for yourself:

Here’s the official description as per Netflix’s YouTube page:

2074. In the wake of a mysterious global disaster, war rages between the Tribes that have emerged from the wreckage of Europe. Three siblings from the peaceful Origines tribe – Kiano (Emilio Sakraya), Liv (Henriette Confurius) and Elja (David Ali Rashed) – are separated and forced to forge their own paths in an action-packed fight for the future of this new Europa.

I have to wonder, though, why Netflix didn’t just fully translate the series’ title and call it Tribes of Europe. Presumably, it’s because Europa sounds more prominently science-fiction-y, it being a foreign moon and all, which is kind of cheating — but I get it.

However, I also wonder if the show’s title might not be a double entendre? It’s a crackpot theory to be sure, but the trailer implies there’s some kind of alien presence on its way, and Europa the moon seems just as reasonable an origin point for them as anywhere else. Plus, if aliens from Europa were responsible for Earth’s technology going bust, then the titular Tribes would indeed be “of Europa.”

I’m not going to worry about it until the show arrives on February 19.