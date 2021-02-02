Optus Has Slashed Its 500GB Phone Plan by Almost Half

If you’re someone who is constantly capping your data, this might be the answer to your prayers. Optus are currently offering a deal on their 500GB SIM plan, where you’ll only have to pay $65 per month, instead of the normal $119.

This deal lasts for the first 12-months you’re with Optus, which means you’ll only pay $780 during that period, as opposed to the $1,428 you’d spend if you were paying at full price. That’s a total saving of $648 during the aforementioned deal period.

You can check out the deal on Optus’ 500GB plan here:

This offer is available to both new and old Optus customers, and is available until March 1, so you’ve got a little bit of time to mull over whether or not it’s the right fit for you. But considering the impressive savings you’ll get from this plan, it’s a pretty attractive offer.

Once those first 12-months with Optus end, your monthly bill will jump back up to $119. This Optus plan is also contract free, so once that discount period has ended, you’re free to pack up your things and head to another plan or provider.

This Optus SIM plan also has network priority, along with 10GB of roaming data.

If you want to pair this new plan with a handset, you can check out a few options below. If you pick up this SIM plan while you’re paying off a new phone, you’ll also be able to bump it down to a cheaper SIM plan once the deal period ends.

How does it stack up against other SIM plans with the same amount of data? There aren’t that many out there. Vodafone have a 200GB data plan for $55 per month, but for an extra $10 you’ll get more than double the data if you go with Optus.