‘Not Stolen OK’: Aussie Man Caught Driving With Hand-Painted Number Plates

A South Australian man has been caught driving with ‘altered’ number plates that aren’t just painted on, but contain the phrase ‘not stolen ok’. Nothing suspicious about that.

Casual painted number plates

South Australian Police pulled over the man over in the early hours of Wednesday morning. He was driving a Mitsubishi Sedan and was seen to be driving with painted on number plates and no lights.

Upon closer inspection the police found that the plates had been painted over with a different letters and numbers. It also included the very legitimate-sounding line, ‘Not Stolen ok’.

And to be fair, this is not wrong.

The car doesn’t seem to actually be stolen

The South Australian Police revealed in a statement that the man was driving on a disqualified license. They also found that the car was unregistered and uninsured.

However, nothing was mentioned about the car being stolen. So in that respect, where’s the lie?

The police has said that the man, a 26-year-old from Rosetown SA, will appear in court at a later date.

READ MORE This Deleted Scene From The Godfather Reveals A Strange Fact About WWII-Era Cars In America

Here’s the full statement from law enforcement:

A disqualified driver will face court after being found with altered number plates at Elizabeth Vale.

Just after 2am on Wednesday 10 February, patrols spotted a Mitsubishi sedan travelling along John Rice Avenue without lights and altered number plates. Police stopped the man and on closer examination, discovered the number plates had in fact been painted over and hand painted with different characters and a helpful message. Further enquiries revealed the driver was disqualified and his vehicle was unregistered and uninsured.

The 26-year-old from Rosetown was reported for drive disqualified, drive with defaced number plate, unregistered and uninsured and drive at night without lights. He will be summonsed to appear in court at a later date.