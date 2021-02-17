Everything Announced In The Latest Nintendo Direct

It’s been over a year since we’ve had a fully-fledged Nintendo Direct presentation, so there’s understandably high expectations for the latest surprise showcase. With massive franchises like Pokémon and The Legend of Zelda celebrating anniversaries this year, we can expect to see major new projects revealed shortly including remakes, ports and other exciting goodies.

Here’s everything announced during today’s Nintendo Direct presentation, as it happens.

This article will be updated as more announcements trickle through. You can watch along via the Nintendo YouTube channel.

Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles are joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The first trailer kicked off with exciting footage of an whale-powered airship, a royal throne and the story of Pyra’s disappearance. That’s right, it’s more Xenoblade Chronicles! Wait — it’s a fakeout!

Pyra is joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as its latest fighter. She’s rocking two alternate forms (Pyra and Mythra), and has a bunch of high-powered light-based attacks. Shulk seems pretty surprised to see her

Fall Guys is coming to Nintendo Switch

YES! The bean boys are back in action! Finally, you’ll be able to fall off stages, get bonked on the head and “stumble towards greatness” in Winter 2021.

Outer Wilds is coming to Nintendo Switch

The incredible Outer Wilds is also coming to Nintendo Switch! If you’ve never played it, it’s a fantastic survival sim where you die every 22 minutes and try to gather enough information to survive during that time.

Throughout the game, you discover hidden secrets and how to prevent the sun from exploding.

It launches this Winter 2021.

Famicon Detective Club is coming to Nintendo Switch

The Missing Heir and The Girl Who Stands Behind are coming to Nintendo Switch, localised for the first time. These titles are classic Famicon titles from the 80s, and look to be remastered.

They’re coming on May 14.

Samurai Warriors 5 is coming to Nintendo Switch in Winter 2021

This hack’n’slasher is remastered and coming to Switch.

Legend of Mana is coming to Nintendo Switch

The Mana series is continuing its journey on the Switch with fearsome monster battles, cutesy adventures and some new tweaks. You’ll be able to turn off enemy encounters and switch up the music.

It’s coming June 24.

We get a new look at Monster Hunter Rise

The latest look at Monster Hunter Rise shows off an incredible fantasy world and a new array of monsters.

It looks like there’ll be plenty of dungeons, forests and towns to explore when the game hits on March 26, 2021.

Mario Golf returns to Switch

Mario Golf: Super Rush marks the return of the excellent, peaceful Mario Golf series. It’s basically what it says on the packet: Mario, but playing golf. Who would’ve thought!

The best part of the announcement is the revelation you’ll be able to use the Joy-Cons to physically tee-off.

There’s also a story mode! In it, you’ll play as a Mii and interact with the denizens of the Mushroom Kingdom.

It arrives on June 25.

Stay tuned throughout the Nintendo Direct for all the latest news and updates.