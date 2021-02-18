New Wheel of Time TV Series Footage Is Looking Sharp

Let me apologise ahead of time for this headline. Because while the latest, tiny snippet from Amazon’s adaptation of Robert Jordan’s Wheel of Time fantasy epic has been released, it’s only two seconds long — but that’s more than enough time to showcase a very pointy dagger.

Behold, the Ruby-Hilted Dagger:

Where the Shadow waits. pic.twitter.com/Y1WS0HFwqr — The Wheel of Time (@WOTonPrime) February 17, 2021

It’s also a very important dagger in the series. There’s no sense in spoiling what happens to it and the person (or persons) who wield it for those who haven’t read the books, but suffice it to say it’s a big enough deal to be teased for the live-action series like this. If you do want to spoil yourself, you can read about the dagger and its wielder’s misadventures over at the Wheel of Time wiki.

Late last year we got our very first glimpse of this crucial weapon:

The show isn’t giving us much — this is the first teaser like it since we previously got to see the show’s take on the pivotal location of Two Rivers back in September — but it’s nice to know the series is still progressing. Hopefully, we won’t need Brandon Sanderson to jump in and film the series’ last few episodes.